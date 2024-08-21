MEAC Football Power Rankings for Week 0 Published 10:19 pm Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Week 0 of the college football season is upon us. To see how every MEAC team measures up to the rest of the conference, take a look at our power rankings below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Paramount+.

MEAC Power Rankings

Email newsletter signup

Projected records reflect games against only FCS opponents.

No. 1: North Carolina Central

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-2

0-0 | 7-2 Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 103rd

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 2: Howard

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 6-3

0-0 | 6-3 Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 94th

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 3: Morgan State

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-2

0-0 | 7-2 Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 82nd

Catch college football action all year long on ESPN+.

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 4: South Carolina State

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-5

0-0 | 4-5 Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 112th

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 5: Norfolk State

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-8

0-0 | 2-8 Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 104th

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: Florida A&M

Florida A&M Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, August 24

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, August 24 TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 6: Delaware State

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 0-11

0-0 | 0-11 Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 96th

Bet on this or any college football matchup at BetMGM.

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: @ Hawaii

@ Hawaii Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on Sunday, August 25

12:00 AM ET on Sunday, August 25 TV Channel: Spectrum Sports

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.