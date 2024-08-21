MEAC Football Power Rankings for Week 0
Published 10:19 pm Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Week 0 of the college football season is upon us. To see how every MEAC team measures up to the rest of the conference, take a look at our power rankings below.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Paramount+.
MEAC Power Rankings
Email newsletter signup
Projected records reflect games against only FCS opponents.
No. 1: North Carolina Central
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-2
- Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 103rd
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 2: Howard
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 6-3
- Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 94th
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 3: Morgan State
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-2
- Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 82nd
Catch college football action all year long on ESPN+.
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 4: South Carolina State
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-5
- Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 112th
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 5: Norfolk State
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-8
- Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 104th
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: Florida A&M
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, August 24
- TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 6: Delaware State
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 0-11
- Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 96th
Bet on this or any college football matchup at BetMGM.
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: @ Hawaii
- Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on Sunday, August 25
- TV Channel: Spectrum Sports
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.