MEAC Football Power Rankings for Week 0

Published 10:19 pm Wednesday, August 21, 2024

By Data Skrive

Week 0 of the college football season is upon us. To see how every MEAC team measures up to the rest of the conference, take a look at our power rankings below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Paramount+.

MEAC Power Rankings

Email newsletter signup

Projected records reflect games against only FCS opponents.

No. 1: North Carolina Central

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-2
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 103rd

Next Game

  • Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 2: Howard

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 6-3
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 94th

Next Game

  • Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 3: Morgan State

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-2
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 82nd

Catch college football action all year long on ESPN+.

Next Game

  • Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 4: South Carolina State

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-5
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 112th

Next Game

  • Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 5: Norfolk State

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-8
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 104th

Next Game

  • Week 0 Opponent: Florida A&M
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, August 24
  • TV Channel: ABC (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 6: Delaware State

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 0-11
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 96th

Bet on this or any college football matchup at BetMGM.

Next Game

  • Week 0 Opponent: @ Hawaii
  • Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on Sunday, August 25
  • TV Channel: Spectrum Sports

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Power Rankings

SWAC Football Power Rankings for Week 0

MWC Football Power Rankings for Week 0

UAC Football Power Rankings for Week 0

Big Sky Football Power Rankings for Week 0

Print Article

SportsPlus