KSP seeking more info on Pulaski County fatal crash Published 8:00 am Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) has been requested by the London KSP Post to continue the investigation into the two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred Saturday night in Pulaski County, involving a Lancaster Police Department vehicle.

The KSP also said on Tuesday they are seeking assistance from the public regarding this investigation.

The London Post was contacted just before 11:45 p.m., Saturday, for a two-vehicle collision on U.S. 27 near Old Norwood Road in Pulaski County’s Science Hill community, involving an off-duty officer with the Lancaster Police Department.

Email newsletter signup

The preliminary investigation indicates a Dodge Durango police vehicle, operated by Officer Derrick A. Glover, 31, of Nancy, was traveling south on U.S. 27 when his vehicle collided with the rear of a red Coleman 196cc off-road motorcycle, operated by a juvenile, who was not wearing a helmet.

As a result of the collision, the juvenile was fatally injured and pronounced dead on the scene by the Pulaski County Coroner’s Office. Glover was not injured in the collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed the off-road motorcycle operated by a juvenile, or the Lancaster PD Dodge Durango police vehicle, at or near the crash location prior to when it took place, is encouraged to contact KSP Lieutenant Hunter Martin by phone (502-782-1847) or email (hunter.martin@ky.gov).