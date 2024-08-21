How to Watch the WNBA Today | August 21 Published 2:48 am Wednesday, August 21, 2024

There are two games on today’s WNBA schedule, including the Minnesota Lynx versus the Las Vegas Aces.

How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games

Phoenix Mercury at Atlanta Dream

How to Watch

TV Channel: AZFamily, Mercury Live, and Peachtree TV

AZFamily, Mercury Live, and Peachtree TV Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Gateway Center Arena

Gateway Center Arena Location: College Park, Georgia

Minnesota Lynx at Las Vegas Aces

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Venue: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Michelob ULTRA Arena Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

