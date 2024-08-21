How to Watch the WNBA Today | August 21
Published 2:48 am Wednesday, August 21, 2024
There are two games on today’s WNBA schedule, including the Minnesota Lynx versus the Las Vegas Aces.
The WNBA is streaming on Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video this season – use our links so you don’t miss any of the action! Sign up for WNBA League Pass to get access to live out-of-market games and tons of WNBA content.
How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games
Phoenix Mercury at Atlanta Dream
How to Watch
- TV Channel: AZFamily, Mercury Live, and Peachtree TV
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Gateway Center Arena
- Location: College Park, Georgia
Minnesota Lynx at Las Vegas Aces
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Venue: Michelob ULTRA Arena
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
