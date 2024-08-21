How to Watch the Braves vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 21 Published 7:09 am Wednesday, August 21, 2024

The Atlanta Braves and Jorge Soler ready for the second of a three-game series against Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday at Truist Park.

Braves vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Wednesday, August 21, 2024 Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves average 1.3 home runs per game to rank fourth in baseball with 164 total home runs.

Atlanta ranks 12th in baseball with a .414 slugging percentage.

The Braves have the 17th-ranked batting average in the league (.241).

Atlanta ranks 16th in runs scored with 540 (4.3 per game).

The Braves’ .307 on-base percentage ranks 20th in MLB.

The Braves strike out 9.2 times per game, the No. 25 mark in the majors.

Atlanta’s 3.70 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.6 K/9 to pace the majors.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the No. 9-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.230).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Max Fried makes the start for the Braves, his 22nd of the season. He is 7-7 with a 3.62 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Thursday, the left-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Fried has collected 10 quality starts this season.

Fried will look to go five or more innings for his third straight start. He’s averaging 5.8 frames per outing.

He has had four appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/15/2024 Giants L 6-0 Away Max Fried Logan Webb 8/16/2024 Angels L 3-2 Away Spencer Schwellenbach José Soriano 8/17/2024 Angels W 11-3 Away Chris Sale Griffin Canning 8/18/2024 Angels W 3-1 Away Charlie Morton Jack Kochanowicz 8/20/2024 Phillies W 3-1 Home Reynaldo López Zack Wheeler 8/21/2024 Phillies – Home Max Fried Aaron Nola 8/22/2024 Phillies – Home Spencer Schwellenbach Cristopher Sanchez 8/23/2024 Nationals – Home Chris Sale MacKenzie Gore 8/24/2024 Nationals – Home Charlie Morton Jake Irvin 8/25/2024 Nationals – Home Reynaldo López DJ Herz 8/26/2024 Twins – Away Max Fried Bailey Ober

