How to Watch MLB Baseball on Wednesday, August 21: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times
Published 2:32 am Wednesday, August 21, 2024
The Cleveland Guardians versus the New York Yankees is a game to see on a Wednesday MLB slate that has a lot of compelling contests.
You will find information on how to watch today’s MLB action right here.
How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – August 21
Baltimore Orioles (74-53) at New York Mets (65-61)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- Mets Starter: Sean Manaea (9-5, 3.46 ERA)
- Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin (0-0, 0 ERA)
Boston Red Sox (66-59) at Houston Astros (68-57)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- Astros Starter: Justin Verlander (3-2, 3.95 ERA)
- Red Sox Starter: Cooper Criswell (5-4, 4.56 ERA)
Pittsburgh Pirates (59-66) at Texas Rangers (58-69)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 2:35 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney (4-13, 4.2 ERA)
- Pirates Starter: Domingo Germán (0-0, 3 ERA)
Chicago White Sox (30-97) at San Francisco Giants (65-63)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 3:45 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb (11-8, 3.17 ERA)
- White Sox Starter: Garrett Crochet (6-9, 3.61 ERA)
Minnesota Twins (70-56) at San Diego Padres (72-55)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- Padres Starter: Matt Waldron (7-10, 4.29 ERA)
- Twins Starter: Simeon Woods Richardson (4-3, 3.77 ERA)
Arizona Diamondbacks (71-56) at Miami Marlins (46-80)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- Marlins Starter: Roddery Munoz (2-7, 5.88 ERA)
- Diamondbacks Starter: Jordan Montgomery (8-6, 6.25 ERA)
Colorado Rockies (47-79) at Washington Nationals (56-70)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MASN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:45 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia
- Nationals Starter: Mitchell Parker (6-7, 4.44 ERA)
- Rockies Starter: Tanner Gordon (0-4, 7 ERA)
Cleveland Guardians (73-52) at New York Yankees (73-53)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr. (6-10, 4.2 ERA)
- Guardians Starter: Joey Cantillo (0-0, 0 ERA)
Cincinnati Reds (61-65) at Toronto Blue Jays (59-67)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:07 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- Blue Jays Starter: Yariel Rodriguez (1-5, 3.93 ERA)
- Reds Starter: Nick Martínez (6-6, 3.25 ERA)
Philadelphia Phillies (73-52) at Atlanta Braves (67-58)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- Braves Starter: Max Fried (7-7, 3.62 ERA)
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola (11-6, 3.45 ERA)
Milwaukee Brewers (73-52) at St. Louis Cardinals (61-64)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:45 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- Cardinals Starter: Kyle Gibson (7-5, 4.26 ERA)
- Brewers Starter: Tobias Myers (6-5, 2.81 ERA)
Detroit Tigers (61-65) at Chicago Cubs (62-64)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon (8-7, 3.62 ERA)
- Tigers Starter: TBA
Los Angeles Angels (54-72) at Kansas City Royals (70-56)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- Royals Starter: Michael Lorenzen (6-6, 3.68 ERA)
- Angels Starter: Johnny Cueto (0-0, 0 ERA)
Tampa Bay Rays (63-62) at Oakland Athletics (54-72)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- Athletics Starter: Mitch Spence (7-8, 4.64 ERA)
- Rays Starter: Ryan Pepiot (6-5, 3.69 ERA)
Seattle Mariners (64-63) at Los Angeles Dodgers (75-52)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- Dodgers Starter: Jack Flaherty (9-5, 3.06 ERA)
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert (7-9, 2.96 ERA)
