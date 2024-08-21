Casolari powers Black Bears to a season-opening conference win

Published 8:15 am Wednesday, August 21, 2024

By Staff Reports

Brayden Casolari (Photo submitted)
Already a two-time conference player of the year, Harlan County junior Brayden Casolari began his ques for a third title as he won the season-opening Pine Mountain Golf Conference tourney with a two-under par 34 on Thursday to lead the Black Bears to the team title.
Harlan County had a team total of 155 to win by 25 strokes over Bell County. Corbin was third with a 201.
Alex Creech, a senior, was second for the Bears with a 38 to place third overall. Cole Cornett shot a 39, followed by Zayden Casolari with a 44 and Carson Clark with a 56.
Logan Stepp led Bell County with a 42, followed by Jackson Walkers with a 43, Austin Goodin with a 45, Gunnar Says with a 50 and Cooper Miracle with a 51.
Clay Botner paced Corbin with a 44, followed by Reed Phillips with a 48, Peyton Lowe with a 53, Brant Begley with a 56 and Ryder Mills with a 58.
Samuel Collins, of Barbourville, had the second best individual score with a 37.
Garrison Warren led Middlesboro with a 42. Isaac Harris shot a 50.
Carson Osborne and Caiden Jackson led Harlan as each shot 55. Brody Owens shot a 56.
Mason Sziksai shot a 48 to lead the Bell County junior varsity squad. Landon Powers and Jared Knuckles recorded scores of 50 and 55, respectively.

