Braves vs. Phillies: Betting Preview for August 21 Published 5:24 am Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Marcell Ozuna will lead the way for the Atlanta Braves (67-58) on Wednesday, August 21, when they square off against Alec Bohm and the Philadelphia Phillies (73-52) at Truist Park at 7:20 p.m. ET.

At -105, the Phillies are the moneyline underdogs in this matchup versus the Braves, who are listed at -115. The total for this contest is 8. The odds to hit the over are -105, while the odds are -115 to go under.

Email newsletter signup

Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Braves vs. Phillies Game Info

Date: Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Wednesday, August 21, 2024 Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -115

Braves -115 Moneyline Underdog: Phillies -105

Phillies -105 Over/Under: 8 runs (Over: -105, Under: -115)

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Max Fried (7-7 with a 3.62 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 22nd of the season.

The left-hander’s most recent time out came on Thursday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

Fried enters the matchup with 10 quality starts under his belt this year.

Fried will aim to go five or more innings for his third straight start. He’s averaging 5.8 innings per outing.

In four of his 21 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves average 1.3 home runs per game to rank fourth in baseball with 164 total home runs.

Atlanta ranks 12th in MLB with a .414 slugging percentage.

The Braves have the 17th-ranked batting average in the league (.241).

Atlanta has the No. 16 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.3 runs per game (540 total runs).

The Braves are 20th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .307.

The Braves’ 9.2 strikeouts per game rank 25th in the majors.

Atlanta has the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.70).

The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Atlanta’s pitching staff paces the majors.

Braves pitchers combine for the No. 9 WHIP in the majors (1.230).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.