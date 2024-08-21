Big Sky Football Power Rankings for Week 0

Published 10:19 pm Wednesday, August 21, 2024

By Data Skrive

Week 0 of the college football schedule is upon us. To see how each Big Sky team stacks up against the rest of the conference, take a look at our power rankings below.

Big Sky Power Rankings

Projected records reflect games against only FCS opponents.

No. 1: Montana

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 11-1
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 6th

Next Game

  • Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 2: Montana State

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-0
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 14th

Next Game

  • Week 0 Opponent: @ New Mexico
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 24
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 3: Idaho

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-2
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 22nd

Next Game

  • Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 4: UC Davis

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 6-5
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 41st

Next Game

  • Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 5: Sacramento State

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-2
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 27th

Next Game

  • Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 6: Northern Arizona

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-3
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 18th

Next Game

  • Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 7: Weber State

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 31st

Next Game

  • Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 8: Portland State

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-8
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 32nd

Next Game

  • Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 9: Eastern Washington

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 19th

Next Game

  • Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 10: Idaho State

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-9
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 16th

Next Game

  • Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 11: Northern Colorado

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 25th

Next Game

  • Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 12: Cal Poly

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 0-9
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 29th

Next Game

  • Week 0 Opponent: BYE

