Big Sky Football Power Rankings for Week 0 Published 10:19 pm Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Week 0 of the college football schedule is upon us. To see how each Big Sky team stacks up against the rest of the conference, take a look at our power rankings below.

Big Sky Power Rankings

Projected records reflect games against only FCS opponents.

No. 1: Montana

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 11-1

0-0 | 11-1 Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 6th

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 2: Montana State

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-0

0-0 | 10-0 Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 14th

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: @ New Mexico

@ New Mexico Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 24

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 24 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 3: Idaho

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-2

0-0 | 8-2 Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 22nd

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 4: UC Davis

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 6-5

0-0 | 6-5 Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 41st

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 5: Sacramento State

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-2

0-0 | 8-2 Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 27th

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 6: Northern Arizona

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-3

0-0 | 7-3 Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 18th

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 7: Weber State

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4

0-0 | 7-4 Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 31st

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 8: Portland State

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-8

0-0 | 2-8 Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 32nd

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 9: Eastern Washington

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6

0-0 | 5-6 Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 19th

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 10: Idaho State

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-9

0-0 | 1-9 Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 16th

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 11: Northern Colorado

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10

0-0 | 1-10 Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 25th

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 12: Cal Poly

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 0-9

0-0 | 0-9 Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 29th

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

