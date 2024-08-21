Big Sky Football Power Rankings for Week 0
Published 10:19 pm Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Week 0 of the college football schedule is upon us. To see how each Big Sky team stacks up against the rest of the conference, take a look at our power rankings below.
Big Sky Power Rankings
Projected records reflect games against only FCS opponents.
No. 1: Montana
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 11-1
- Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 6th
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 2: Montana State
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-0
- Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 14th
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: @ New Mexico
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 24
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 3: Idaho
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-2
- Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 22nd
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 4: UC Davis
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 6-5
- Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 41st
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 5: Sacramento State
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-2
- Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 27th
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 6: Northern Arizona
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-3
- Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 18th
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 7: Weber State
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4
- Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 31st
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 8: Portland State
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-8
- Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 32nd
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 9: Eastern Washington
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
- Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 19th
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 10: Idaho State
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-9
- Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 16th
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 11: Northern Colorado
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10
- Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 25th
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 12: Cal Poly
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 0-9
- Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 29th
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
