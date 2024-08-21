ACC Football Power Rankings for Week 0 Published 10:19 pm Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Looking at the schools in the ACC, who are the top teams in the conference entering Week 0 of the college football schedule? In this week’s power rankings, which can be seen below, we take a look at each team and how they stack up.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Paramount+.

ACC Power Rankings

Email newsletter signup

Projected records reflect games against only FBS opponents.

No. 1: Florida State

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-1

0-0 | 10-1 Last Game Result: 63-3 loss against Georgia

63-3 loss against Georgia Strength of Schedule Ranking: 47th

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: @ Georgia Tech

@ Georgia Tech Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 24

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 24 TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 2: Clemson

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2

0-0 | 9-2 Last Game Result: 38-35 win against Kentucky

38-35 win against Kentucky Strength of Schedule Ranking: 46th

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 3: Louisville

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2

0-0 | 9-2 Last Game Result: 42-28 loss against USC

42-28 loss against USC Strength of Schedule Ranking: 36th

Catch college football action all year long on ESPN+.

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 4: SMU

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3

0-0 | 8-3 Last Game Result: 23-14 loss against Boston College

23-14 loss against Boston College Strength of Schedule Ranking: 117th

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: @ Nevada

@ Nevada Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 24

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 24 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 5: Duke

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2

0-0 | 9-2 Last Game Result: 17-10 win against Troy

17-10 win against Troy Strength of Schedule Ranking: 40th

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 6: North Carolina State

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2

0-0 | 9-2 Last Game Result: 28-19 loss against Kansas State

28-19 loss against Kansas State Strength of Schedule Ranking: 39th

Bet on this or any college football matchup at BetMGM.

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 7: Virginia Tech

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-3

0-0 | 9-3 Last Game Result: 41-20 win against Tulane

41-20 win against Tulane Strength of Schedule Ranking: 72nd

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 8: Miami (FL)

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6

0-0 | 5-6 Last Game Result: 31-24 loss against Rutgers

31-24 loss against Rutgers Strength of Schedule Ranking: 56th

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 9: Georgia Tech

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-8

0-0 | 3-8 Last Game Result: 30-17 win against UCF

30-17 win against UCF Strength of Schedule Ranking: 45th

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: Florida State

Florida State Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 24

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 24 TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 10: California

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 6-5

0-0 | 6-5 Last Game Result: 34-14 loss against Texas Tech

34-14 loss against Texas Tech Strength of Schedule Ranking: 19th

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 11: North Carolina

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4

0-0 | 7-4 Last Game Result: 30-10 loss against West Virginia

30-10 loss against West Virginia Strength of Schedule Ranking: 59th

Bet on this or any college football matchup at BetMGM.

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 12: Boston College

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7

0-0 | 4-7 Last Game Result: 23-14 win against SMU

23-14 win against SMU Strength of Schedule Ranking: 67th

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 13: Virginia

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10

0-0 | 1-10 Last Game Result: 55-17 loss against Virginia Tech

55-17 loss against Virginia Tech Strength of Schedule Ranking: 16th

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 14: Stanford

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10

0-0 | 1-10 Last Game Result: 56-23 loss against Notre Dame

56-23 loss against Notre Dame Strength of Schedule Ranking: 1st

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 15: Wake Forest

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-8

0-0 | 3-8 Last Game Result: 35-31 loss against Syracuse

35-31 loss against Syracuse Strength of Schedule Ranking: 43rd

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 16: Pittsburgh

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7

0-0 | 4-7 Last Game Result: 30-19 loss against Duke

30-19 loss against Duke Strength of Schedule Ranking: 48th

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 17: Syracuse

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9

0-0 | 2-9 Last Game Result: 45-0 loss against South Florida

45-0 loss against South Florida Strength of Schedule Ranking: 73rd

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.