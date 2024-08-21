ACC Football Power Rankings for Week 0

Published 10:19 pm Wednesday, August 21, 2024

By Data Skrive

Looking at the schools in the ACC, who are the top teams in the conference entering Week 0 of the college football schedule? In this week’s power rankings, which can be seen below, we take a look at each team and how they stack up.

ACC Power Rankings

Projected records reflect games against only FBS opponents.

No. 1: Florida State

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-1
  • Last Game Result: 63-3 loss against Georgia
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 47th

Next Game

  • Week 0 Opponent: @ Georgia Tech
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 24
  • TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 2: Clemson

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
  • Last Game Result: 38-35 win against Kentucky
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 46th

Next Game

  • Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 3: Louisville

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
  • Last Game Result: 42-28 loss against USC
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 36th

Next Game

  • Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 4: SMU

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
  • Last Game Result: 23-14 loss against Boston College
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 117th

Next Game

  • Week 0 Opponent: @ Nevada
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 24
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 5: Duke

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
  • Last Game Result: 17-10 win against Troy
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 40th

Next Game

  • Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 6: North Carolina State

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
  • Last Game Result: 28-19 loss against Kansas State
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 39th

Next Game

  • Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 7: Virginia Tech

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-3
  • Last Game Result: 41-20 win against Tulane
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 72nd

Next Game

  • Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 8: Miami (FL)

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
  • Last Game Result: 31-24 loss against Rutgers
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 56th

Next Game

  • Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 9: Georgia Tech

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-8
  • Last Game Result: 30-17 win against UCF
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 45th

Next Game

  • Week 0 Opponent: Florida State
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 24
  • TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 10: California

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 6-5
  • Last Game Result: 34-14 loss against Texas Tech
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 19th

Next Game

  • Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 11: North Carolina

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4
  • Last Game Result: 30-10 loss against West Virginia
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 59th

Next Game

  • Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 12: Boston College

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
  • Last Game Result: 23-14 win against SMU
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 67th

Next Game

  • Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 13: Virginia

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10
  • Last Game Result: 55-17 loss against Virginia Tech
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 16th

Next Game

  • Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 14: Stanford

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10
  • Last Game Result: 56-23 loss against Notre Dame
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 1st

Next Game

  • Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 15: Wake Forest

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-8
  • Last Game Result: 35-31 loss against Syracuse
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 43rd

Next Game

  • Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 16: Pittsburgh

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
  • Last Game Result: 30-19 loss against Duke
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 48th

Next Game

  • Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 17: Syracuse

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9
  • Last Game Result: 45-0 loss against South Florida
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 73rd

Next Game

  • Week 0 Opponent: BYE

