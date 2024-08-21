ACC Football Power Rankings for Week 0
Published 10:19 pm Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Looking at the schools in the ACC, who are the top teams in the conference entering Week 0 of the college football schedule? In this week’s power rankings, which can be seen below, we take a look at each team and how they stack up.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Paramount+.
ACC Power Rankings
Email newsletter signup
Projected records reflect games against only FBS opponents.
No. 1: Florida State
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-1
- Last Game Result: 63-3 loss against Georgia
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 47th
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: @ Georgia Tech
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 24
- TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 2: Clemson
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
- Last Game Result: 38-35 win against Kentucky
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 46th
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 3: Louisville
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
- Last Game Result: 42-28 loss against USC
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 36th
Catch college football action all year long on ESPN+.
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 4: SMU
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
- Last Game Result: 23-14 loss against Boston College
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 117th
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: @ Nevada
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 24
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 5: Duke
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
- Last Game Result: 17-10 win against Troy
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 40th
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 6: North Carolina State
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
- Last Game Result: 28-19 loss against Kansas State
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 39th
Bet on this or any college football matchup at BetMGM.
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 7: Virginia Tech
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-3
- Last Game Result: 41-20 win against Tulane
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 72nd
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 8: Miami (FL)
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
- Last Game Result: 31-24 loss against Rutgers
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 56th
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 9: Georgia Tech
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-8
- Last Game Result: 30-17 win against UCF
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 45th
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: Florida State
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 24
- TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 10: California
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 6-5
- Last Game Result: 34-14 loss against Texas Tech
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 19th
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 11: North Carolina
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4
- Last Game Result: 30-10 loss against West Virginia
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 59th
Bet on this or any college football matchup at BetMGM.
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 12: Boston College
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
- Last Game Result: 23-14 win against SMU
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 67th
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 13: Virginia
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10
- Last Game Result: 55-17 loss against Virginia Tech
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 16th
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 14: Stanford
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10
- Last Game Result: 56-23 loss against Notre Dame
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 1st
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 15: Wake Forest
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-8
- Last Game Result: 35-31 loss against Syracuse
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 43rd
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 16: Pittsburgh
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
- Last Game Result: 30-19 loss against Duke
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 48th
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 17: Syracuse
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9
- Last Game Result: 45-0 loss against South Florida
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 73rd
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.