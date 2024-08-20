WNBA Betting Picks: Tuesday, August 20
Published 1:38 am Tuesday, August 20, 2024
Need help with your wagers on today’s WNBA slate? Don’t worry. You’ll find computer predictions for the spread and total of every game, plus more information for each matchup, below.
Sign up for WNBA League Pass on Amazon Prime Video to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
WNBA Picks Today – August 20
Dallas Wings at New York Liberty
Odds & Predictions
- Spread Pick: Liberty (-14)
- Total Pick: Under (174.5)
- Prediction: Liberty 94, Wings 74
Email newsletter signup
Bet on this game at BetMGM!
How to Watch
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, FOX5 New York, BSSWX, and Liberty Live
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Get tickets for WNBA games at Vivid Seats, StubHub and Ticketmaster
Seattle Storm at Washington Mystics
Odds & Predictions
- Spread Pick: Mystics (+6.5)
- Total Pick: Over (161.5)
- Prediction: Storm 85, Mystics 78
Bet on this game at BetMGM!
How to Watch
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX13, MNMT, and Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Sparks at Connecticut Sun
Odds & Predictions
- Spread Pick: Sun (-12.5)
- Total Pick: Over (154)
- Prediction: Sun 88, Sparks 72
Bet on this game at BetMGM!
How to Watch
- Location: Uncasville, Connecticut
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Rep your team with officially licensed WNBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.