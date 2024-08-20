Texas man sentenced 35 years for more than dozen crimes Published 8:00 am Tuesday, August 20, 2024

A Texas man was sentenced Monday at U.S. District Court in Louisville to 35 years in federal prison for more than a dozen crimes, including kidnapping an adult victim and transportation of a minor across state lines.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Kentucky says Bryan Douglas Conley, age 42, was sentenced to 35 years in prison, followed by a 25-year period of supervised release, for 14 criminal offenses, following a jury trial In December 2023. There is no parole in the federal system.

At trial evidence was presented that in November of 2018, Conley used an online dating website to lure and entice a minor from Ohio to travel to Tennessee to meet with him. Conley created and used a false online profile and offered money and property to lure the minor across state lines. He offered the minor money for sex in Kentucky and Tennessee. Conley ultimately abandoned the minor several days later in Texas, taking her purse and phone.

In January of 2019, Conley used an online date website to inveigle and decoy an adult victim, by falsely claiming to be a modeling agent. Conley met the victim in Shepherdsville, Ky. He took the victim’s phone and provided her an unknown substance to drink as part of the modeling contract. He bound the victim and drove around Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee issuing ransom demands to the victims’ parents in Tennessee. The ransom demands included threats to harm the victim if his demands were not met physically and sexually.

On Jan. 30, 2019, Conley retrieved a ransom placed by the FBI in Oak Grove, Ky. He was arrested shortly after retrieving the ransom. The victim was located in the car. Prior to the kidnapping, Conley met the victim and took her credit card and attempted to make purchases at a retail store in Oak Grove. He also attempted to access her credit card customer profile using the victim’s social security number.

In June of 2019, after Conley had been arrested and released from custody and ordered to wear an ankle monitoring device, he removed the device and fled to Ohio. He was subsequently arrested and detained.

The FBI, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Brentwood Tennessee Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation investigated the case.