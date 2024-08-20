Powell vs. Anderson Co. High School football live stream, TV – Thursday, August 22
Published 9:03 pm Tuesday, August 20, 2024
Powell High School plays at Anderson Co. High School on Thursday, August 22, kicking off at 7:00 PM ET.
Powell vs. Anderson County Start Time and How to Watch Information
- When: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, August 22
- Where: Clinton, TN
- Live Stream: Watch this game here
Upcoming Anderson Co. High School Schedule
Anderson County vs. Bearden High School
- When: 7:30 PM ET on September 6
- Where: Clinton, TN
- Live Stream: Watch this game here
Anderson County vs. Fulton High School
- When: 7:30 PM ET on September 13
- Where: Clinton, TN
- Live Stream: Watch this game here
Anderson County vs. Carter High School
- When: 7:30 PM ET on September 27
- Where: Clinton, TN
- Live Stream: Watch this game here
Upcoming Powell High School Schedule
Powell vs. Heritage High School
- When: 7:00 PM ET on September 13
- Where: Maryville, TN
- Live Stream: Watch this game here
Team schedules reflect available data from NFHS and may not include every upcoming game.