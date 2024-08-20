Owensboro man indicted on sex exploitation of children Published 8:00 am Tuesday, August 20, 2024

A federal grand jury sitting in Bowling Green has returned a nine-count indictment charging an Owensboro man with several offenses related to the sexual exploitation of children.

The U.S. Attorney’s office for the Western District of Kentucky says Matthew D. Constant, 52, was charged with two counts of online enticement of a minor, three counts of receipt of child pornography, two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, and two counts of transferring obscene material to a minor.

The defendant made an initial court appearance before a U.S. Magistrate Judge, who ordered Constant to remain detained pending trial. If convicted, he faces a minimum sentence of 15 years and a maximum sentence of life in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. There is no parole in the federal court system.

This case is being investigated by FBI Owensboro and the Kentucky State Police.

The FBI Louisville Field Office is seeking to identify potential victims of Mathew D. Constant. If you or your minor dependent(s) have information about Constant, please contact the FBI at MCtips@fbi.gov. Your responses are voluntary but may be useful in the federal investigation in identifying you or your child as a potential victim. Victims may be eligible for certain services, restitution and rights under federal and/or state law.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood combines federal, state and local resources to locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.usdoj.gov/psc. For more information about internet safety education, please visit www.usdoj.gov/psc and click on the tab “resources.”