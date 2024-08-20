How to Watch the WNBA Today | August 20

Published 2:48 am Tuesday, August 20, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch the WNBA Today | August 20

The Dallas Wings and New York Liberty square off in one of three compelling matchups on the WNBA slate today.

The WNBA is streaming on Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video this season – use our links so you don’t miss any of the action! Sign up for WNBA League Pass to get access to live out-of-market games and tons of WNBA content.

How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games

Dallas Wings at New York Liberty

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: NBA TV, FOX5 New York, BSSWX, and Liberty Live
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Barclays Center
  • Location: Brooklyn, New York

Email newsletter signup

Get tickets for WNBA games at Vivid Seats, StubHub and Ticketmaster

Seattle Storm at Washington Mystics

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: FOX13, MNMT, and Amazon Prime Video
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena
  • Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Los Angeles Sparks at Connecticut Sun

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and SportsNet LA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena
  • Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Rep your team with officially licensed WNBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

More How to Watch

How to Watch MLB Baseball on Monday, August 19: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times

How to Watch MLB Baseball on Monday, August 19: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times

How to Watch the Braves vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 18

How to Watch the Braves vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 18

How to Watch MLB Baseball on Sunday, August 18: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times

How to Watch MLB Baseball on Sunday, August 18: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times

How to Watch the WNBA Today | August 18

How to Watch the WNBA Today | August 18

Print Article

SportsPlus