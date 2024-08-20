How to Watch the Braves vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 20 Published 7:07 am Tuesday, August 20, 2024

Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves hit the field on Tuesday at Truist Park against Zack Wheeler, who gets the start for the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch will be at 7:20 p.m. ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Braves vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Tuesday, August 20, 2024

Tuesday, August 20, 2024 Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank fourth in Major League Baseball with 163 home runs.

Atlanta is 12th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .414 this season.

The Braves’ .241 batting average ranks 17th in the league this season.

Atlanta has scored 537 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Braves have the 20th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.307).

The Braves rank 24th with an average of 9.1 strikeouts per game.

Atlanta has pitched to a 3.72 ERA this season, which ranks fourth in baseball.

Atlanta averages 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, most in the majors.

The Braves have a combined WHIP of just 1.235 as a pitching staff, which is the ninth-best in baseball this season.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves’ Reynaldo Lopez (7-4) will make his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, July 28, when he threw three innings against the New York Mets without allowing a run.

In 19 starts this season, he’s earned 10 quality starts.

Lopez has 16 starts of five or more innings this season in 19 chances. He averages 5.5 innings per outing.

He has made 19 appearances and finished seven of them without allowing an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/14/2024 Giants W 13-2 Away Grant Holmes Robbie Ray 8/15/2024 Giants L 6-0 Away Max Fried Logan Webb 8/16/2024 Angels L 3-2 Away Spencer Schwellenbach José Soriano 8/17/2024 Angels W 11-3 Away Chris Sale Griffin Canning 8/18/2024 Angels W 3-1 Away Charlie Morton Jack Kochanowicz 8/20/2024 Phillies – Home Reynaldo López Zack Wheeler 8/21/2024 Phillies – Home Max Fried Aaron Nola 8/22/2024 Phillies – Home Spencer Schwellenbach Cristopher Sanchez 8/23/2024 Nationals – Home Chris Sale MacKenzie Gore 8/24/2024 Nationals – Home Charlie Morton Jake Irvin 8/25/2024 Nationals – Home Reynaldo López DJ Herz

