How to Watch MLB Baseball on Tuesday, August 20: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times Published 8:18 am Tuesday, August 20, 2024

In a Tuesday MLB schedule that has plenty of compelling matchups, the Cleveland Guardians versus the New York Yankees is a game to catch.

Wager on today’s MLB action at BetMGM.

Email newsletter signup

In terms of live coverage, we’ve got what you need to know regarding today’s MLB action here. Take a look at the links below.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – August 20

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Arizona Diamondbacks (70-56) at Miami Marlins (46-79)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: ARID

ARID Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera (2-4, 5.76 ERA)

Edward Cabrera (2-4, 5.76 ERA) Diamondbacks Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez (1-0, 5.06 ERA)

Colorado Rockies (46-79) at Washington Nationals (56-69)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: COLR

COLR Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 6:45 PM ET

6:45 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia Nationals Starter: DJ Herz (2-5, 4.25 ERA)

DJ Herz (2-5, 4.25 ERA) Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber (3-8, 4.82 ERA)

Cleveland Guardians (72-52) at New York Yankees (73-52)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York Yankees Starter: Luis Gil (12-6, 3.25 ERA)

Luis Gil (12-6, 3.25 ERA) Guardians Starter: Matthew Boyd (0-0, 1.69 ERA)

Cincinnati Reds (61-64) at Toronto Blue Jays (58-67)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos (11-9, 3.85 ERA)

José Berríos (11-9, 3.85 ERA) Reds Starter: Carson Spiers (4-4, 4.55 ERA)

Baltimore Orioles (73-53) at New York Mets (65-60)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York Mets Starter: José Quintana (6-8, 4.26 ERA)

José Quintana (6-8, 4.26 ERA) Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer (5-9, 4.48 ERA)

Watch MLB on Fubo and Apple TV+

Philadelphia Phillies (73-51) at Atlanta Braves (66-58)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia Braves Starter: Reynaldo López (7-4, 2.06 ERA)

Reynaldo López (7-4, 2.06 ERA) Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler (12-5, 2.72 ERA)

Milwaukee Brewers (72-52) at St. Louis Cardinals (61-63)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri Cardinals Starter: Erick Fedde (8-6, 3.4 ERA)

Erick Fedde (8-6, 3.4 ERA) Brewers Starter: Frankie Montás (5-8, 4.86 ERA)

Pittsburgh Pirates (58-66) at Texas Rangers (58-68)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas Rangers Starter: Cody Bradford (4-0, 3.5 ERA)

Cody Bradford (4-0, 3.5 ERA) Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller (10-7, 3.95 ERA)

Detroit Tigers (61-64) at Chicago Cubs (61-64)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois Cubs Starter: Javier Assad (5-3, 3.19 ERA)

Javier Assad (5-3, 3.19 ERA) Tigers Starter: TBA

Los Angeles Angels (53-72) at Kansas City Royals (70-55)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri Royals Starter: Cole Ragans (10-7, 3.18 ERA)

Cole Ragans (10-7, 3.18 ERA) Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson (9-11, 3.3 ERA)

Boston Red Sox (65-59) at Houston Astros (68-56)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SCHN

SCHN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas Astros Starter: Ronel Blanco (9-6, 2.89 ERA)

Ronel Blanco (9-6, 2.89 ERA) Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta (5-8, 4.49 ERA)

Tampa Bay Rays (62-62) at Oakland Athletics (54-71)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California Athletics Starter: Joey Estes (5-5, 4.72 ERA)

Joey Estes (5-5, 4.72 ERA) Rays Starter: Shane Baz (0-2, 4.21 ERA)

Minnesota Twins (70-55) at San Diego Padres (71-55)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California Padres Starter: Martín Pérez (3-5, 4.62 ERA)

Martín Pérez (3-5, 4.62 ERA) Twins Starter: Bailey Ober (12-5, 3.49 ERA)

Chicago White Sox (30-96) at San Francisco Giants (64-63)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California Giants Starter: Robbie Ray (2-2, 6 ERA)

Robbie Ray (2-2, 6 ERA) White Sox Starter: Davis Martin (0-1, 3 ERA)

Seattle Mariners (64-62) at Los Angeles Dodgers (74-52)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California Dodgers Starter: Walker Buehler (1-4, 5.58 ERA)

Walker Buehler (1-4, 5.58 ERA) Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller (9-7, 3.29 ERA)

Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.