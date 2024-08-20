Braves vs. Phillies: Betting Preview for August 20 Published 5:24 am Tuesday, August 20, 2024

Alec Bohm and the Philadelphia Phillies (73-51) will match up against Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves (66-58) at Truist Park on Tuesday, August 20. First pitch is set for 7:20 p.m. ET.

At +105, the Braves are the moneyline underdogs in this game versus the Phillies, who are -130. This game’s over/under has been listed at 8. You can get -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Email newsletter signup

Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Braves vs. Phillies Game Info

Date: Tuesday, August 20, 2024

Tuesday, August 20, 2024 Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Phillies -130

Phillies -130 Moneyline Underdog: Braves +105

Braves +105 Over/Under: 8 runs (Over: -110, Under: -110)

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves will send Reynaldo Lopez (7-4) to the mound for his 20th start this season.

The right-hander’s last appearance was on Sunday, July 28, when he threw three scoreless innings while allowing three hits against the New York Mets.

In 19 starts this season, he’s earned a quality start in 10 of them.

In 19 starts this season, Lopez has lasted five or more innings 16 times, with an average of 5.5 innings per appearance.

He has seven appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 19 chances this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves’ 163 home runs rank fourth in Major League Baseball.

Atlanta ranks 12th in the majors with a .414 team slugging percentage.

The Braves have a team batting average of .241 this season, which ranks 17th among MLB teams.

Atlanta has scored 537 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Braves have an on-base percentage of .307 this season, which ranks 20th in the league.

The Braves rank 24th in strikeouts per game (9.1) among MLB offenses.

Atlanta has the fourth-best ERA (3.72) in the majors this season.

Atlanta has a 9.6 K/9 rate this season as a staff, which is best in baseball.

The Braves have a combined WHIP of just 1.235 as a pitching staff, which is the ninth-best in baseball this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.