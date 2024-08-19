Underrated Afari moving to linebacker in 24′ Published 8:00 am Monday, August 19, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

He’s not one of the name’s prominently mentioned on why the Kentucky defense could be special this season but junior Alex Afari has 70 career tackles, has played in 26 games the last two years and made 15 consecutive starts while playing over 800 career snaps.

He was a four-star recruit out of Lakota West High School in Cincinnati and is moving from the hybrid nickel role to more of a full-time linebacker spot this season.

“I feel like it’s getting me closer to the ball. It will be a good benefit to the team and for me to just be around the ball more. It’s gonna be a good good day for us,” Afari said.

Email newsletter signup

Afari understands his versatility has kept him from locking down one spot but believes that has made him a better player because he has played multiple positions.

“I have a lot of experience everywhere,” he said. “Every position is crucial. I’ve improved my speed. I think I am a great leader who can help the young guys. I feel like I should always be around the ball and I am a big hitter. My body has changed since I got here. I’ve grown as a player. My mindset is different.”

Afari said the position change was a mutual decision by him and UK defensive coordinator Brad White. It’s also a move Afari believes could enhance his chances of playing in the NFL.

“He (White) has seen players like me, so he just felt like that was the best option. I feel like that’s something I wanted to do as well,” Afari, who has increased his weight to 222 pounds, said. “I feel like that’s gonna benefit me in the future at the next level.”

Afari likes the hype the UK defense is being given and how it could be one of the best defenses in the Southeastern Conference.

“We got a lot of good returning players, a lot of players with a lot of experience. We got young guys as well who can really play,” Afari said.

Who is the best player on UK’s defense that will feature likely first-round draft pick Deone Walker, a lineman, and potential first-round pick Maxwell Hairston, a cornerback?

“I think it’s me but I might be biased,” Afari laughed and said. “Actually, I feel like everybody would say themselves but that’s what will make us so good.”

Afari has had a different journey than most SEC football players who aspire to play in the NFL. He was born in Italy, and at age 4 moved to Ghana, his mother’s home country where he stayed with his grandmother and aunt. He arrived in the United States in 2012 wanting to play soccer, not American football.

He recalled at UK’s Media Day that he did not look football initially and wanted to quit. He stayed with it and played tight end and offensive line because of his size before moving to running back and then defensive end before finally moving to the secondary as a high school sophomore.

White appreciates what Afari has already done but is also already looking forward to 2025 after UK loses senior linebackers D’Eryk Jackson, Jamon Dumas-Johnson and JJ Weaver off this year’s team.

“He can use this year to gain confidence that he’ll be the leader at that position next year. We want him to have the confidence to be that leader next year and this way he can learn from these guys ,” White said. “We have a lot of young talent at that position and I really believe he can be the guy that leads that group and shows them a lot of things.”