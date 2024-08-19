Officer-involved fatal crash in Pulaski County Published 8:00 am Monday, August 19, 2024

The Kentucky State Police Post in London is continuing its investigation into a fatal weekend traffic crash in Pulaski County, in which one of the drivers was an off-duty police officer from Garrard County.

The KSP says it was called shortly before midnight on Saturday regarding a two-vehicle collision that took place on US 27 near Old Norwood Road in the Science Hill community of Pulaski County, involving an off-duty officer with the Lancaster Police Department.

According to State Police, their preliminary investigation indicates a Dodge Durango police vehicle, operated by Officer Derrick A. Glover, 31, of Nancy, was traveling south on U.S. 27 when his vehicle collided with the rear of a red Coleman 196cc off-road motorcycle, operated by a juvenile, who was not wearing a helmet.

As a result of the collision, the juvenile was fatally injured and pronounced dead on the scene by the Pulaski County Coroner’s Office. Officer Glover was not injured due to the crash.

The crash investigation, which is ongoing, is being conducted by Trooper Cory Jones. He was assisted on the scene by Kentucky State Police personnel, Pulaski Fire and rescue, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Pulaski County EMS, Science Hill Fire Department, and the Pulaski County Coroner’s office.