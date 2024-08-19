KYTC planning to remove closed bridge in Frankfort Published 8:00 am Monday, August 19, 2024

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has issued an expedited advertisement for a contractor to remove the closed Broadway Bridge in Frankfort to eliminate hazards to boat and pedestrian traffic in the area.

KYTC says it is the first step in their commitment to safely reopening a section of the Kentucky River and River View Park after both were closed last week as a precaution.

On Sunday, Aug. 4, sidewalk and railing debris fell from the aging structure, which was built around 1910 and has been closed to vehicles and pedestrians since 1993. Transportation Cabinet crews immediately inspected the structure and began working with the City of Frankfort and the U.S. Coast Guard on measures to protect public safety.

“We’re taking swift action to do all we can to reopen the waterway as soon as possible with safety leading the way,” said Transportation Secretary Jim Gray.

At the cabinet’s request, the U.S. Coast Guard has established a temporary safety zone on the Kentucky River, restricting all vessels from traveling under the structure until Sept. 6.

The City of Frankfort has placed safety fencing and signs to block the walking trail and other areas located near the bridge at River View Park.

Contractors will have about two weeks to bid on the demolition project and a contract will be drawn up as quickly as possible by KYTC.

Preliminary demolition plans include removing the bridge spans near the city shoreline first to reopen the river to boat traffic , which primarily consists of recreational vessels and a few commercial tour boats, and to restore park access. Then, the steel superstructure would be taken down carefully so as much as possible can be reused in the city’s future pedestrian crossing project at that site.

Engineers investigated short-term methods to alleviate safety concerns and reopen waterway traffic, such as adding nets or removing loose debris, but those were not safe or feasible options because of the bridge’s deteriorated condition.

The City of Frankfort has been actively working with the Transportation Cabinet to explore a solution that would create a rehabilitated pedestrian crossing on new piers near the existing Broadway Bridge and would also incorporate the historic steel truss span of the existing structure.

An adjacent railroad bridge is unaffected and continues to be used by the RJ Corman Railroad Company.