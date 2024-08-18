How to Watch the Braves vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 18 Published 4:06 am Sunday, August 18, 2024

Nolan Schanuel and Marcell Ozuna will hit the field when the Los Angeles Angels and Atlanta Braves meet on Sunday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

Braves vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Sunday, August 18, 2024

Sunday, August 18, 2024 Time: 4:07 p.m. ET

4:07 p.m. ET Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim TV Channel: BSW

BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank fourth in MLB play with 162 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Atlanta ranks 12th in baseball with a .414 slugging percentage.

The Braves rank 17th in the majors with a .241 batting average.

Atlanta has the No. 16 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.3 runs per game (534 total runs).

The Braves’ .306 on-base percentage ranks 21st in baseball.

The Braves’ 9.2 strikeouts per game rank 25th in MLB.

Atlanta’s 3.75 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Atlanta’s pitching staff ranks first in the majors with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 11th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.241).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves will send Charlie Morton (6-7) out for his 23rd start of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.48 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, the righty tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Morton is trying to record his 11th quality start of the year in this outing.

Morton enters this game with 19 outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

He has made five appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/13/2024 Giants W 4-3 Away Charlie Morton Kyle Harrison 8/14/2024 Giants W 13-2 Away Grant Holmes Robbie Ray 8/15/2024 Giants L 6-0 Away Max Fried Logan Webb 8/16/2024 Angels L 3-2 Away Spencer Schwellenbach José Soriano 8/17/2024 Angels W 11-3 Away Chris Sale Griffin Canning 8/18/2024 Angels – Away Charlie Morton Jack Kochanowicz 8/20/2024 Phillies – Home Grant Holmes Tyler Phillips 8/21/2024 Phillies – Home Max Fried Zack Wheeler 8/22/2024 Phillies – Home Spencer Schwellenbach Aaron Nola 8/23/2024 Nationals – Home Chris Sale MacKenzie Gore 8/24/2024 Nationals – Home – –

