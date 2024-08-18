Braves vs. Angels: Betting Preview for August 18 Published 5:25 am Sunday, August 18, 2024

Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves (65-58) will visit Zachary Neto and the Los Angeles Angels (53-70) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Sunday, August 18, with a start time of 4:07 p.m. ET.

The Braves, at -227, are the favorites in this contest, while the Angels are underdogs at +180. The total for this game is 8.

Email newsletter signup

Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Braves vs. Angels Game Info

Date: Sunday, August 18, 2024

Sunday, August 18, 2024 Time: 4:07 p.m. ET

4:07 p.m. ET Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim TV Channel: BSW

BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -227

Braves -227 Moneyline Underdog: Angels +180

Angels +180 Over/Under: 8 runs (Over: -120, Under: +100)

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Charlie Morton gets the start for the Braves, his 23rd of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.48 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander’s last time out was on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

Morton is trying to pick up his 11th quality start of the season in this game.

Morton has put together 19 starts this season in which he pitched five or more innings.

He has had five appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank fourth-best in MLB action with 162 total home runs.

Atlanta ranks 12th in baseball with a .414 slugging percentage.

The Braves’ .241 batting average ranks 17th in MLB.

Atlanta is the 16th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.3 runs per game (534 total).

The Braves rank 21st in MLB with an on-base percentage of .306.

The Braves strike out 9.2 times per game, the No. 25 mark in the majors.

Atlanta has the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.75).

The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta’s pitching staff ranks first in MLB.

The Braves average baseball’s 11th-ranked WHIP (1.241).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.