WNBA Betting Picks: Sunday, August 18 Published 9:39 pm Saturday, August 17, 2024

If you’re looking to wager on spreads and/or totals in any of today’s WNBA games, you’ve arrived at the right place — we have computer predictions for each one, plus key information for each game.

WNBA Picks Today – August 18

Connecticut Sun at Atlanta Dream

Odds & Predictions

Spread Pick: Sun (-7.5)

Sun (-7.5) Total Pick: Over (155.5)

Over (155.5) Prediction: Sun 82, Dream 74

How to Watch

Location: College Park, Georgia

College Park, Georgia Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN3, NBCS-BOS, and Peachtree TV

ESPN3, NBCS-BOS, and Peachtree TV Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Seattle Storm at Indiana Fever

Odds & Predictions

Spread Pick: Storm (-2.5)

Storm (-2.5) Total Pick: Under (167.5)

Under (167.5) Prediction: Storm 86, Fever 80

How to Watch

Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Sparks at Las Vegas Aces

Odds & Predictions

Spread Pick: Sparks (+)

Sparks (+) Total Pick: Under ()

Under () Prediction: Aces 92, Sparks 77

How to Watch

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, FOX5 Vegas, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network

NBA TV, FOX5 Vegas, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Chicago Sky at Phoenix Mercury

Odds & Predictions

Spread Pick: Sky (+)

Sky (+) Total Pick: Under ()

Under () Prediction: Mercury 85, Sky 80

How to Watch

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: AZFamily, Mercury Live, and MARQ

AZFamily, Mercury Live, and MARQ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

