Ravens, 49ers, Week 1 NFL Power Rankings
Published 7:19 am Saturday, August 17, 2024
With Week 1 of the NFL season upon us, which teams are the leading contenders at the top and which teams are in the cellar? To update you on where each team stands, check our power rankings below.
NFL Power Rankings
1. Baltimore Ravens
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 17-0
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd
Next Game
- Week 1 Opponent: @ Chiefs
- Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on Thursday, September 5
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
2. San Francisco 49ers
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 17-0
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +600
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 11th
Next Game
- Week 1 Opponent: Jets
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Monday, September 9
- TV Channel: ABC/ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
3. Dallas Cowboys
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 15-2
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1800
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 32nd
Next Game
- Week 1 Opponent: @ Browns
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
4. Buffalo Bills
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 13-4
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1500
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 28th
Next Game
- Week 1 Opponent: Cardinals
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
5. Detroit Lions
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 15-2
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1200
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 8th
Next Game
- Week 1 Opponent: Rams
- Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
6. Kansas City Chiefs
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 13-4
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +500
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th
Next Game
- Week 1 Opponent: Ravens
- Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on Thursday, September 5
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
7. Los Angeles Rams
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 13-4
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th
Next Game
- Week 1 Opponent: @ Lions
- Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
8. Cleveland Browns
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 11-6
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +4000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th
Next Game
- Week 1 Opponent: Cowboys
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
9. Green Bay Packers
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 12-5
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1600
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 15th
Next Game
- Week 1 Opponent: @ Eagles
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Friday, September 6
- TV Channel: Peacock
10. Miami Dolphins
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 10-7
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +2200
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th
Next Game
- Week 1 Opponent: Jaguars
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
11. New Orleans Saints
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 13-4
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 31st
Next Game
- Week 1 Opponent: Panthers
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
12. Cincinnati Bengals
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 11-6
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1400
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 1st
Next Game
- Week 1 Opponent: Patriots
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 11-6
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +8000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 22nd
Next Game
- Week 1 Opponent: Commanders
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
14. Pittsburgh Steelers
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 9-8
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 2nd
Next Game
- Week 1 Opponent: @ Falcons
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
15. Houston Texans
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 9-8
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1600
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 18th
Next Game
- Week 1 Opponent: @ Colts
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
16. Jacksonville Jaguars
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 9-8
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th
Next Game
- Week 1 Opponent: @ Dolphins
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
17. Las Vegas Raiders
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 7-10
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th
Next Game
- Week 1 Opponent: @ Chargers
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
18. Seattle Seahawks
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 8-9
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +6600
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th
Next Game
- Week 1 Opponent: Broncos
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
19. Indianapolis Colts
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 9-8
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +6600
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 17th
Next Game
- Week 1 Opponent: Texans
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
20. Minnesota Vikings
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 7-10
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 12th
Next Game
- Week 1 Opponent: @ Giants
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
21. Chicago Bears
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 8-9
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +4000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 24th
Next Game
- Week 1 Opponent: Titans
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
22. Denver Broncos
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 6-11
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 19th
Next Game
- Week 1 Opponent: @ Seahawks
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
23. Philadelphia Eagles
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 6-11
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1400
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th
Next Game
- Week 1 Opponent: Packers
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Friday, September 6
- TV Channel: Peacock
24. Los Angeles Chargers
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 4-13
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +4000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 6th
Next Game
- Week 1 Opponent: Raiders
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
25. Tennessee Titans
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 3-14
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th
Next Game
- Week 1 Opponent: @ Bears
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
26. Atlanta Falcons
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 5-12
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th
Next Game
- Week 1 Opponent: Steelers
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
27. Arizona Cardinals
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 5-12
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th
Next Game
- Week 1 Opponent: @ Bills
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
28. New York Jets
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 1-16
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +2000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th
Next Game
- Week 1 Opponent: @ 49ers
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Monday, September 9
- TV Channel: ABC/ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
29. New York Giants
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 3-14
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 23rd
Next Game
- Week 1 Opponent: Vikings
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
30. New England Patriots
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 1-16
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +30000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 21st
Next Game
- Week 1 Opponent: @ Bengals
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
31. Carolina Panthers
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 0-17
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +25000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 14th
Next Game
- Week 1 Opponent: @ Saints
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
32. Washington Commanders
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 1-16
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 25th
Next Game
- Week 1 Opponent: @ Buccaneers
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Rankings derived from a team-strength based algorithm.