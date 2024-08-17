Ravens, 49ers, Week 1 NFL Power Rankings Published 7:19 am Saturday, August 17, 2024

With Week 1 of the NFL season upon us, which teams are the leading contenders at the top and which teams are in the cellar? To update you on where each team stands, check our power rankings below.

NFL Power Rankings

1. Baltimore Ravens

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 17-0

0-0 | 17-0 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1000

+1000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: @ Chiefs

@ Chiefs Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on Thursday, September 5

8:20 PM ET on Thursday, September 5 TV Channel: NBC

NBC

2. San Francisco 49ers

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 17-0

0-0 | 17-0 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +600

+600 Strength of Schedule Rank: 11th

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: Jets

Jets Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Monday, September 9

8:15 PM ET on Monday, September 9 TV Channel: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN

3. Dallas Cowboys

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 15-2

0-0 | 15-2 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1800

+1800 Strength of Schedule Rank: 32nd

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: @ Browns

@ Browns Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, September 8

4:25 PM ET on Sunday, September 8 TV Channel: FOX

FOX

4. Buffalo Bills

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 13-4

0-0 | 13-4 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1500

+1500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 28th

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: Cardinals

Cardinals Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8 TV Channel: CBS

CBS

5. Detroit Lions

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 15-2

0-0 | 15-2 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1200

+1200 Strength of Schedule Rank: 8th

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: Rams

Rams Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on Sunday, September 8

8:20 PM ET on Sunday, September 8 TV Channel: NBC

NBC

6. Kansas City Chiefs

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 13-4

0-0 | 13-4 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +500

+500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: Ravens

Ravens Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on Thursday, September 5

8:20 PM ET on Thursday, September 5 TV Channel: NBC

NBC

7. Los Angeles Rams

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 13-4

0-0 | 13-4 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3000

+3000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: @ Lions

@ Lions Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on Sunday, September 8

8:20 PM ET on Sunday, September 8 TV Channel: NBC

NBC

8. Cleveland Browns

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 11-6

0-0 | 11-6 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +4000

+4000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: Cowboys

Cowboys Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, September 8

4:25 PM ET on Sunday, September 8 TV Channel: FOX

FOX

9. Green Bay Packers

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 12-5

0-0 | 12-5 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1600

+1600 Strength of Schedule Rank: 15th

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: @ Eagles

@ Eagles Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Friday, September 6

8:15 PM ET on Friday, September 6 TV Channel: Peacock

10. Miami Dolphins

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 10-7

0-0 | 10-7 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +2200

+2200 Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: Jaguars

Jaguars Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8 TV Channel: CBS

CBS

11. New Orleans Saints

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 13-4

0-0 | 13-4 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000

+10000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 31st

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: Panthers

Panthers Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8 TV Channel: FOX

FOX

12. Cincinnati Bengals

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 11-6

0-0 | 11-6 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1400

+1400 Strength of Schedule Rank: 1st

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: Patriots

Patriots Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8 TV Channel: CBS

CBS

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 11-6

0-0 | 11-6 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +8000

+8000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 22nd

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: Commanders

Commanders Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, September 8

4:25 PM ET on Sunday, September 8 TV Channel: FOX

FOX

14. Pittsburgh Steelers

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 9-8

0-0 | 9-8 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000

+5000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 2nd

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: @ Falcons

@ Falcons Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8 TV Channel: FOX

FOX

15. Houston Texans

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 9-8

0-0 | 9-8 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1600

+1600 Strength of Schedule Rank: 18th

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: @ Colts

@ Colts Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8 TV Channel: CBS

CBS

16. Jacksonville Jaguars

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 9-8

0-0 | 9-8 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000

+5000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: @ Dolphins

@ Dolphins Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8 TV Channel: CBS

CBS

17. Las Vegas Raiders

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 7-10

0-0 | 7-10 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000

+10000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: @ Chargers

@ Chargers Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, September 8

4:05 PM ET on Sunday, September 8 TV Channel: CBS

CBS

18. Seattle Seahawks

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 8-9

0-0 | 8-9 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +6600

+6600 Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: Broncos

Broncos Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, September 8

4:05 PM ET on Sunday, September 8 TV Channel: CBS

CBS

19. Indianapolis Colts

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 9-8

0-0 | 9-8 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +6600

+6600 Strength of Schedule Rank: 17th

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: Texans

Texans Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8 TV Channel: CBS

CBS

20. Minnesota Vikings

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 7-10

0-0 | 7-10 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000

+10000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 12th

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: @ Giants

@ Giants Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8 TV Channel: FOX

FOX

21. Chicago Bears

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 8-9

0-0 | 8-9 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +4000

+4000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 24th

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: Titans

Titans Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8 TV Channel: FOX

FOX

22. Denver Broncos

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 6-11

0-0 | 6-11 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000

+15000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 19th

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: @ Seahawks

@ Seahawks Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, September 8

4:05 PM ET on Sunday, September 8 TV Channel: CBS

CBS

23. Philadelphia Eagles

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 6-11

0-0 | 6-11 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1400

+1400 Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: Packers

Packers Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Friday, September 6

8:15 PM ET on Friday, September 6 TV Channel: Peacock

24. Los Angeles Chargers

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 4-13

0-0 | 4-13 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +4000

+4000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 6th

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: Raiders

Raiders Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, September 8

4:05 PM ET on Sunday, September 8 TV Channel: CBS

CBS

25. Tennessee Titans

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 3-14

0-0 | 3-14 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000

+15000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: @ Bears

@ Bears Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8 TV Channel: FOX

FOX

26. Atlanta Falcons

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 5-12

0-0 | 5-12 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3000

+3000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: Steelers

Steelers Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8 TV Channel: FOX

FOX

27. Arizona Cardinals

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 5-12

0-0 | 5-12 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000

+10000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: @ Bills

@ Bills Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8 TV Channel: CBS

CBS

28. New York Jets

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 1-16

0-0 | 1-16 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +2000

+2000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: @ 49ers

@ 49ers Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Monday, September 9

8:15 PM ET on Monday, September 9 TV Channel: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN

29. New York Giants

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 3-14

0-0 | 3-14 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000

+15000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 23rd

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: Vikings

Vikings Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8 TV Channel: FOX

FOX

30. New England Patriots

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 1-16

0-0 | 1-16 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +30000

+30000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 21st

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: @ Bengals

@ Bengals Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8 TV Channel: CBS

CBS

31. Carolina Panthers

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 0-17

0-0 | 0-17 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +25000

+25000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 14th

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: @ Saints

@ Saints Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8 TV Channel: FOX

FOX

32. Washington Commanders

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 1-16

0-0 | 1-16 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000

+15000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 25th

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: @ Buccaneers

@ Buccaneers Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, September 8

4:25 PM ET on Sunday, September 8 TV Channel: FOX

FOX

Rankings derived from a team-strength based algorithm.