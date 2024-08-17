How to Watch the WNBA Today | August 18
Published 10:48 pm Saturday, August 17, 2024
In one of four compelling matchups on the WNBA slate today, the Seattle Storm and Indiana Fever will meet at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
The WNBA is streaming on Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video this season – use our links so you don’t miss any of the action! Sign up for WNBA League Pass to get access to live out-of-market games and tons of WNBA content.
How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games
Connecticut Sun at Atlanta Dream
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ESPN3, NBCS-BOS, and Peachtree TV
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Venue: Gateway Center Arena
- Location: College Park, Georgia
Email newsletter signup
Get tickets for WNBA games at Vivid Seats, StubHub and Ticketmaster
Seattle Storm at Indiana Fever
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
Los Angeles Sparks at Las Vegas Aces
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBA TV, FOX5 Vegas, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Michelob ULTRA Arena
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Watch the WNBA on Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video
Chicago Sky at Phoenix Mercury
How to Watch
- TV Channel: AZFamily, Mercury Live, and MARQ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Footprint Center
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
Rep your team with officially licensed WNBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.