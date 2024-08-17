How to Watch the Braves vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 17 Published 10:06 am Saturday, August 17, 2024

The Los Angeles Angels will look to Zachary Neto for continued offensive production when they take the field against Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves on Saturday, in the second game of a three-game series at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

Braves vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Saturday, August 17, 2024

Saturday, August 17, 2024 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank fourth in baseball with 159 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Atlanta ranks 12th in baseball, slugging .412.

The Braves have the 17th-ranked batting average in the league (.240).

Atlanta is the 17th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.3 runs per game (523 total).

The Braves’ .305 on-base percentage is 23rd in baseball.

The Braves’ 9.2 strikeouts per game rank 25th in baseball.

Atlanta’s 3.75 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.5 K/9, the first-best in MLB.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 12th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.239).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves are sending Chris Sale (13-3) out for his 23rd start of the season. He is 13-3 with a 2.61 ERA and 177 strikeouts in 134 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, the left-hander tossed seven scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.

Sale has collected 12 quality starts this season.

Sale will look to record his 21st matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 6.1 innings per appearance.

He has had four appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/12/2024 Giants W 1-0 Away Chris Sale Blake Snell 8/13/2024 Giants W 4-3 Away Charlie Morton Kyle Harrison 8/14/2024 Giants W 13-2 Away Grant Holmes Robbie Ray 8/15/2024 Giants L 6-0 Away Max Fried Logan Webb 8/16/2024 Angels L 3-2 Away Spencer Schwellenbach José Soriano 8/17/2024 Angels – Away Chris Sale Griffin Canning 8/18/2024 Angels – Away Charlie Morton Jack Kochanowicz 8/20/2024 Phillies – Home Grant Holmes Tyler Phillips 8/21/2024 Phillies – Home Max Fried Zack Wheeler 8/22/2024 Phillies – Home Spencer Schwellenbach Aaron Nola 8/23/2024 Nationals – Home Chris Sale MacKenzie Gore

