Braves vs. Angels: Betting Preview for August 17 Published 9:25 am Saturday, August 17, 2024

The Atlanta Braves (64-58) will lean on Marcell Ozuna when they visit Zachary Neto and the Los Angeles Angels (53-69) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Saturday, August 17. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:38 p.m. ET.

The Braves (-227), according to oddsmakers, are moneyline favorites in this game against the Angels (+180) The over/under for this matchup has been listed at 8.

Braves vs. Angels Game Info

Date: Saturday, August 17, 2024

Angel Stadium of Anaheim TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -227

Braves -227 Moneyline Underdog: Angels +180

Angels +180 Over/Under: 8 runs (Over: -110, Under: -110)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Chris Sale (13-3 with a 2.61 ERA and 177 strikeouts in 134 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 23rd of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the lefty went seven scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants while surrendering four hits.

Sale has collected 12 quality starts this year.

Sale has pitched five or more innings in a game 20 times this season entering this outing.

He has made four appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank fourth in MLB play with 159 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Atlanta is 12th in MLB, slugging .412.

The Braves have the 17th-ranked batting average in the majors (.240).

Atlanta is the 17th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.3 runs per game (523 total).

The Braves rank 23rd in baseball with a .305 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 9.2 times per game, the No. 25 average in the majors.

Atlanta’s 3.75 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Atlanta’s pitching staff leads the majors.

The Braves average baseball’s 12th-ranked WHIP (1.239).

