WNBA Betting Picks: Saturday, August 17
Published 9:39 pm Friday, August 16, 2024
Planning to place some bets on today’s WNBA action? You’re in luck. We have computer predictions for every game — spread and total picks included — plus info about each contest.
WNBA Picks Today – August 17
Minnesota Lynx at Washington Mystics
Odds & Predictions
- Spread Pick: Lynx (-6.5)
- Total Pick: Over (155.5)
- Prediction: Lynx 83, Mystics 76
How to Watch
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
New York Liberty at Las Vegas Aces
Odds & Predictions
- Spread Pick: Liberty (+2.5)
- Total Pick: Under (173.5)
- Prediction: Aces 85, Liberty 84
How to Watch
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Chicago Sky at Los Angeles Sparks
Odds & Predictions
- Spread Pick: Sparks (+1.5)
- Total Pick: Over (160.5)
- Prediction: Sky 82, Sparks 81
How to Watch
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and The U
