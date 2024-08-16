How to Watch the WNBA Today | August 17

Published 10:48 pm Friday, August 16, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch the WNBA Today | August 17

The New York Liberty versus the Las Vegas Aces is one game in particular to catch on a Saturday WNBA slate that includes three compelling contests.

How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games

Minnesota Lynx at Washington Mystics

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Venue: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena
  • Location: Washington, District of Columbia

New York Liberty at Las Vegas Aces

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Michelob ULTRA Arena
  • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Chicago Sky at Los Angeles Sparks

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA and The U
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena
  • Location: Los Angeles, California

