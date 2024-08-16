How to Watch the WNBA Today | August 17
Published 10:48 pm Friday, August 16, 2024
The New York Liberty versus the Las Vegas Aces is one game in particular to catch on a Saturday WNBA slate that includes three compelling contests.
How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games
Minnesota Lynx at Washington Mystics
How to Watch
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Venue: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
New York Liberty at Las Vegas Aces
How to Watch
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Venue: Michelob ULTRA Arena
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Chicago Sky at Los Angeles Sparks
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and The U
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- Location: Los Angeles, California
