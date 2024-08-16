How to Watch the Braves vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 16 Published 10:07 am Friday, August 16, 2024

Spencer Schwellenbach is starting for the Atlanta Braves on Friday against Matt Thaiss and the Los Angeles Angels. First pitch is at 9:38 p.m. ET at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

Braves vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Friday, August 16, 2024

Friday, August 16, 2024 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim TV Channel: BSW

BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank fourth-best in baseball with 159 total home runs.

Atlanta ranks 12th in MLB with a .413 slugging percentage.

The Braves’ .240 batting average ranks 18th in MLB.

Atlanta ranks 16th in runs scored with 521 (4.3 per game).

The Braves’ .305 on-base percentage is 23rd in MLB.

The Braves strike out 9.2 times per game, the No. 25 average in MLB.

Atlanta has the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.76).

Atlanta’s pitching staff is first in the majors with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

The Braves have the 12th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.241).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Schwellenbach (4-5 with a 3.95 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 13th of the season.

In his last time out on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, the right-hander tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Schwellenbach is aiming for his fourth straight quality start.

Schwellenbach will look to last five or more innings for his 11th straight start. He’s averaging 5.9 innings per outing.

He has had one outing this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/11/2024 Rockies L 9-8 Away Spencer Schwellenbach Kyle Freeland 8/12/2024 Giants W 1-0 Away Chris Sale Blake Snell 8/13/2024 Giants W 4-3 Away Charlie Morton Kyle Harrison 8/14/2024 Giants W 13-2 Away Grant Holmes Robbie Ray 8/15/2024 Giants L 6-0 Away Max Fried Logan Webb 8/16/2024 Angels – Away Spencer Schwellenbach José Soriano 8/17/2024 Angels – Away Chris Sale Griffin Canning 8/18/2024 Angels – Away Charlie Morton Jack Kochanowicz 8/20/2024 Phillies – Home Grant Holmes Tyler Phillips 8/21/2024 Phillies – Home Max Fried Zack Wheeler 8/22/2024 Phillies – Home Spencer Schwellenbach Aaron Nola

