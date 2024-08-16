How to Watch MLB Baseball on Friday, August 16: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times Published 5:19 am Friday, August 16, 2024

The Cleveland Guardians versus the Milwaukee Brewers is a game to see on a Friday MLB slate that includes a lot of competitive matchups.

Wager on today’s MLB action at BetMGM.

Email newsletter signup

We’ve got everything you need in terms of how to watch today’s MLB action right here. Check out the links below.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – August 16

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Toronto Blue Jays (57-64) at Chicago Cubs (59-63)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on Apple TV+

Watch this game on Apple TV+ When: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks (3-10, 6.6 ERA)

Kyle Hendricks (3-10, 6.6 ERA) Blue Jays Starter: Yariel Rodriguez (1-5, 3.6 ERA)

Washington Nationals (55-67) at Philadelphia Phillies (71-50)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola (11-6, 3.6 ERA)

Aaron Nola (11-6, 3.6 ERA) Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin (2-12, 5.98 ERA)

Kansas City Royals (66-55) at Cincinnati Reds (60-61)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio Reds Starter: Nick Martínez (6-5, 3.16 ERA)

Nick Martínez (6-5, 3.16 ERA) Royals Starter: Michael Lorenzen (5-6, 3.79 ERA)

Seattle Mariners (63-59) at Pittsburgh Pirates (56-64)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on Apple TV+

Watch this game on Apple TV+ When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Pirates Starter: Paul Skenes (6-2, 2.25 ERA)

Paul Skenes (6-2, 2.25 ERA) Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert (7-8, 2.91 ERA)

New York Yankees (72-50) at Detroit Tigers (59-63)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: YES

YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan Tigers Starter: TBA

TBA Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole (3-2, 4.7 ERA)

Watch MLB on Fubo and Apple TV+

Arizona Diamondbacks (69-53) at Tampa Bay Rays (59-61)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: ARID

ARID Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 6:50 PM ET

6:50 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida Rays Starter: Ryan Pepiot (6-5, 3.92 ERA)

Ryan Pepiot (6-5, 3.92 ERA) Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson (8-6, 4.51 ERA)

Boston Red Sox (63-57) at Baltimore Orioles (72-50)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland Orioles Starter: Corbin Burnes (12-4, 2.71 ERA)

Corbin Burnes (12-4, 2.71 ERA) Red Sox Starter: Cooper Criswell (4-4, 4.02 ERA)

Miami Marlins (45-76) at New York Mets (62-59)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York Mets Starter: Sean Manaea (8-5, 3.44 ERA)

Sean Manaea (8-5, 3.44 ERA) Marlins Starter: Roddery Munoz (2-6, 5.67 ERA)

Minnesota Twins (68-53) at Texas Rangers (56-66)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney (4-12, 4.05 ERA)

Andrew Heaney (4-12, 4.05 ERA) Twins Starter: Simeon Woods Richardson (3-3, 3.78 ERA)

Cleveland Guardians (72-49) at Milwaukee Brewers (69-52)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin Brewers Starter: Aaron Civale (3-8, 5.17 ERA)

Aaron Civale (3-8, 5.17 ERA) Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams (2-4, 4.38 ERA)

Chicago White Sox (29-93) at Houston Astros (65-55)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas Astros Starter: Spencer Arrighetti (5-10, 5.14 ERA)

Spencer Arrighetti (5-10, 5.14 ERA) White Sox Starter: Garrett Crochet (6-9, 3.65 ERA)

Los Angeles Dodgers (71-51) at St. Louis Cardinals (60-61)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas (8-9, 5.3 ERA)

Miles Mikolas (8-9, 5.3 ERA) Dodgers Starter: Tyler Glasnow (9-6, 3.49 ERA)

San Diego Padres (69-53) at Colorado Rockies (44-78)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado Rockies Starter: Cal Quantrill (7-8, 4.56 ERA)

Cal Quantrill (7-8, 4.56 ERA) Padres Starter: Matt Waldron (7-9, 4 ERA)

Atlanta Braves (64-57) at Los Angeles Angels (52-69)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California Angels Starter: José Soriano (6-7, 3.36 ERA)

José Soriano (6-7, 3.36 ERA) Braves Starter: Spencer Schwellenbach (4-5, 3.95 ERA)

Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.