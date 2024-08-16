Former Lexington pastor faces more charges Published 8:00 am Friday, August 16, 2024

A former Lexington pastor who was arrested last month and charged with rape, sodomy and sexual abuse of a minor, as well as the unlawful use of electronics to engage in sexual acts with a minor, now faces more charges.

Attorney General Russell Coleman announced Thursday that Zachary King, 47, former executive pastor of LexCity Church, has been indicted on seven felony charges.

On Aug. 13, a Fayette County Grand Jury indicted King on one count of rape first degree (a Class B Felony, punishable by 10-20 years in prison, if convicted), one count of sodomy first degree (Class B Felony), one count of unlawful use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities (Class B Felony), one count of unlawful transaction with a minor first degree with a victim under 18 (a Class C Felony punishable by 5-10 years), one count of rape third degree (a Class D Felony, with a possible 1-5 year term), one count of sodomy third degree (Class D Felony) and one count of sexual abuse first degree (Class D Felony).

The Attorney General’s Department of Criminal Investigations investigated the case with support from the Lexington Police Department. Assistant Attorney General Todd Willard presented the case to the Fayette County Grand Jury on behalf of the commonwealth.

Anyone with further information regarding additional alleged criminal conduct is encouraged to contact the DCI Hotline at 866-524-3672 or DCIForce@ky.gov.

Coleman notes that the Kentucky Supreme Court’s rule on trial publicity limits information the Office can provide publicly.

The charges in an indictment are allegations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

LexCity Church announced it was closing in July.