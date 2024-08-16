Dog Days of Kentucky returning to Harlan Published 8:43 am Friday, August 16, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Harlan County’s premier food-based festival is returning with the second edition of Dog Days of Kentucky happening alongside Backroads of Appalachia’s Jeep and Bikefest and the Mountain Market on Aug. 31, all on the grounds of the Harlan Center.

City of Harlan Tourism Director Brandon Pennington provided a preview of what folks can expect at this year’s hot dog themed event.

“This is the second time we’ve done it,” Pennington said. “Last year, we started it because we saw there wasn’t a hot dog championship anywhere across Kentucky.”

Email newsletter signup

Pennington mentioned events focused on food have become more popular.

“Foodies travel to different locations and try different foods, food has become an integral part of the tourism experience,” Pennington said. “We thought ‘what is something everyone loves and how can we turn it into a championship,’ so of course we thought about hot dogs.”

According to Pennington, the closest hot dog festival in West Virginia.

“So, we thought we’d capitalize on that and run with it,” Pennington said. “It is Kentucky’s only hot dog championship and festival. We have the championship to find the best hot dog in Kentucky, then we also have hot dog eating contests for professionals and amateurs, and this year we’re adding a children’s category.”

In addition, there will also be a hot dog contest to see who makes the best hot dog as well as hot dog costume contests for both humans and their pet dogs. There will be prizes awarded in each of the contests.

“For the championship, we have the Best Hot Dog in Kentucky, the crowd’s Favorite Hot Dog and Tourism’s Hot Dog awards,” Pennington said. “We also have the Hot Dog Hustle 5K which happens that morning, and we’ll have a variety of vendors. We’ll also have live music performing throughout the day.”

The Best Hot Dog in Kentucky winner will take home $1,500, $1,000 for the crowd favorite and $500 for the Harlan Tourism Hot Dog award.

Dog Days of Kentucky is happening at the same time as a pair of other events including a bike and jeep event and a mountain market.

“Backroads of Appalachia will be doing a Bike and Jeep Fest in the adjacent parking lot,” Pennington said. “You can come by and see different motorcycles and Jeeps and partake in all the hot dog festivities. We’ll have photo opportunities, inflatables for kids, we’re planning to have the foam pit and foam cannon again like we did for the Fourth of July Fest, and also during the same time we’ll have a Mountain Market taking place inside the Harlan Center.”

Pennington noted the Mountain Market will feature merchandise including arts, crafts, and other retail vendors.

“You can even do a yard sale at the Mountain Market,” Pennington said.

Dog Days of Kentucky runs from noon until 6 p.m. The 5K starts at 8 a.m. For more information or to register for the 5K go to https://www.harlancountytrails.com or call the Harlan Center at 606-573-4156.

“We’d relish for everyone to come out and