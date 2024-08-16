Braves vs. Angels: Betting Preview for August 16 Published 9:24 am Friday, August 16, 2024

The Atlanta Braves (64-57) and the Los Angeles Angels (52-69) will match up in the series opener on Friday, August 16 at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, with Spencer Schwellenbach getting the nod for the Braves and Jose Soriano taking the hill for the Angels. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:38 p.m. ET.

The Braves, at -150, are favored in this matchup, while the Angels are underdogs at +125. The over/under for this contest has been listed at 8.5.

Braves vs. Angels Game Info

Date: Friday, August 16, 2024

Friday, August 16, 2024 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim TV Channel: BSW

BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -150

Braves -150 Moneyline Underdog: Angels +125

Angels +125 Over/Under: 8.5 runs (Over: -105, Under: -115)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Schwellenbach gets the start for the Braves, his 13th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.95 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

Schwellenbach is trying to extend a third-game quality start streak in this outing.

Schwellenbach is aiming for his 11th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 innings per appearance on the hill.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 12 appearances this season.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves average 1.3 home runs per game to rank fourth in MLB play with 159 total home runs.

Atlanta ranks 12th in MLB with a .413 slugging percentage.

The Braves have the 18th-ranked batting average in the majors (.240).

Atlanta ranks 16th in runs scored with 521 (4.3 per game).

The Braves’ .305 on-base percentage is 23rd in baseball.

The Braves strike out 9.2 times per game to rank 25th in MLB.

Atlanta has a 3.76 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.5 K/9, the first-best in the majors.

The Braves have the 12th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.240).

