WNBA Betting Picks: Thursday, August 15 Published 5:38 am Thursday, August 15, 2024

Wagering on today’s WNBA matchups will be much simpler after taking a look at the computer predictions for the spread and total of each game. Want more information about the games? We’ve got that too.

WNBA Picks Today – August 15

Washington Mystics at Minnesota Lynx

Odds & Predictions

Spread Pick: Lynx (-8)

Lynx (-8) Total Pick: Over (155.5)

Over (155.5) Prediction: Lynx 86, Mystics 74

How to Watch

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN3, BSNX, and MNMT

Phoenix Mercury at Chicago Sky

Odds & Predictions

Spread Pick: Mercury (+2.5)

Mercury (+2.5) Total Pick: Over (164.5)

Over (164.5) Prediction: Sky 84, Mercury 81

How to Watch

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: Mercury Live, MARQ, AZFamily, and Amazon Prime Video

New York Liberty at Los Angeles Sparks

Odds & Predictions

Spread Pick: Sparks (+11.5)

Sparks (+11.5) Total Pick: Under (164.5)

Under (164.5) Prediction: Liberty 87, Sparks 77

How to Watch

Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

