Saylor trying to restore Bears to winning ways of school’s early days Published 8:30 am Thursday, August 15, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Brought to you by Harlan County Sports.

Not many eastern Kentucky football programs could match the start that the Harlan County Black Bears experienced with six straight winning seasons from 2008 to 2013 with at least one playoff victory each year and a ranking among the top six teams in 5A for a three-year period.

The Black Blears won four straight district titles from 2010 to 2013 and regional championships in 2010 and 2012 and another in 2017 following three road playoff victories.

Email newsletter signup

But since a controversial state semifinal loss on the road at Madison Southern after their last regional title, the HCHS football program has gone the other direction. After an 8-4 mark in 2019, including their last playoff victory, the Bears have struggled through fours straight losing seasons, capped by last year’s 1-10 mark.

Jacob Saylor started the rebuild when he was selected as the program’s fourth head coach last winter with the goal of improving daily.

“Our motto is get better every day and don’t leave anything on the field,” Saylor said. “I’m not going to set goals now on how many games we’re going to win. I want to get better every day and get this program back to where it was. We want to change the mindset where they step on the field expecting to win a game. Our goal isn’t wins and losses and the playoffs now, but we want to have the mindset where they expect to whip the guy in front of them and win the game.”

Saylor said he felt he needed to raise the expectations and work level for his team to make the improvements he wanted.

“I had a decision to make on whether I would bend and not break or was it time to set a standard we needed to get this thing on the right track, and that’s the direction I took,” Saylor said. “These kids have stayed with it. We started with 55 kids and are down to 40 or 45, but this is going to be the group to play this season and get us on the right path. I told them not be the guy who said I wish I’d done this or that. Be the guy that people say helped get the program back.

“They are buying into that daily. You can see changes in attitude and work ethic. I couldn’t be more pleased with the group we have now.

One of Saylor’s biggest decisions before his first season started was turning his offense over to Brayden Morris, who will be the first freshman at HCHS to open a season as the starting quarterback. Morris was a standout running back on the junior high level over the past four years. Saylor decided he was the best fit for the Wing T attack that will also feature a triple option veer.

“He’s a football player. He’s smart and is well beyond his years,” Saylor said. “We’re running the triple option, and he’s been able to figure out when to pull it, when to keep it and when to pitch it. He’s learned how to check out of certain plays. He is really picked up on this thing and it’s almost scary how fast it happened. He’s a true athlete when he runs with the football.”

The Bears’ three-back set will feature three of the school’s top athletes with senior James Ryan Howard at fullback and senior Luke Kelly and junior Gage Bailey at the halfbacks.

Howard was third on the team in rushing last year with 102 yards on 25 carries.

“The fullback is a little different in this offense. He will be involved in the running game as much as our halfbacks,” Saylor said. “James Ryan is a very smart and upbeat kid and a leader on the team. I expect big things from him.”

Kelly, a track star who led the team in both receptions and reception yardage last year with 14 catches for 263 yards, will provide both a running and receiving threat at halfback.

“Luke has great speed. He has adjusted well. We’ll try to get him outside a lot and utilize his speed. He’s a senior leader and another positive kid,” Howard said. Bailey, who also runs track, has impressed the coaching staff with his toughness.

“Gage is pound for pound the hardest-nose kid we’ve got. He will block as well as anybody, and he has some speed to get to the corner. He doesn’t care to stick his nose in there and run inside also,” Saylor said.

Hunter Napier and Jayce Brown will also see action in the backfield.

“Hunter is strong and physical and punishes defenders when he runs and blocks,” Saylor said. “Brown is also a hard-nosed kid with some speed.”

Kayden Adams, a sophomore, will see action at receiver, along with Freeman.

“Those guys do an excellent job blocking and catching,” Saylor said.

The offensive line was hit hard by graduation, led by the loss of four-year starter Will Cassim and Jacob Shoemaker.

“It’s a very young and very inexperienced group,” Saylor said. “They are learning a whole new offense that is very technique oriented. There are a lot of rules they have to remember, and we’re starting to get there. We’re a little small up front, but I want kids who can move. Coach (Zach) Caldwell and coach (Justin) Curry are working those guys real hard, and they have come a long way. Our line knows this offense goes as far as they take it. They are constantly working on the sled. That group has come the furthest of any group we have offensively.”

Brayden Clay, a junior, is the only starter back at center.

“We started him out at tackle, but he doesn’t have to move as much at center and that helps him,” Saylor said. “He’s getting there.”

Blake Short, also a junior, has been one of the most pleasant surprises of summer camp and is expected to start at guard, along with Jordy Jackson, Rhyland Thomas or Mason Stewart.

“I would say Blake is our best offensive lineman right now,” Saylor said. “Jordi played some JV last year. He and Thomas are coming along real well. Mason is another one who is working his way into the rotation.”

Zach Musick is expected to take over at right tackle, with either Jonathan Sergent or Braydon Cole at left tackle.

“Musick has moved from guard to tackle and it’s worked out well. He’s the type kid who will do what you tell him to do. He will sacrifice his body to get a block,” Saylor said. “Keep an eye on Braydon Cole at left tackle. He is making a lot of progress. Sergent is very strong and getting better.”

Jacob Sage and Bo Eldridge are the early favorites at tight end, with sophomores Kayden Adams and Brady Freeman working at receiver.

“Jacob has worked himself into a football player from the offseason. I never dreamed he’d be where is now when we started lifting,” Saylor said. “Once Bo figures this offense, he will make a dandy at tight end with his size.”

The strength of the Bears’ 44 defense will be at inside linebacker where Howard and Napier will be counted on as leaders. Napier was second on the squad in tackles last year with 71, while Howard was fourth with 62. Stewart will also see action at linebacker.

“James Ryan is our signal caller and quarterback on defense. He’s a smart kid who provides a lot of leadership,” Saylor said. “Hunter is one of the most physical kids I’ve seen in a while. He makes a lot of plays. Masyn is very physical and loves to hit.”

Freeman and Sage are the probable starters on the outside. Sage moves from the secondary where he recorded 33 tackles last year as a freshman.

“Brady is one of our most physical players. He will absolutely sell his body out to make a play. He can also cover,” Saylor said. “Jacob just continues to get better and is doing a great job at linebacker.

Kelly, who led the team last year with three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, will start at corner and could also play outside linebacker in a nickel situation.

“Luke is our leader in the secondary. He’s so smart, and he will stick his nose in there and make a hit,” Saylor said. “He can run and hit.”

Brown and Adams are candidates at the other corner, with Bailey playing safety after a strong freshman season at corner when he recorded 25 stops and was outstanding in coverage. Morris and Brayden Howard both freshmen, will also see action in the secondary.

The Bears’ front four will be led by Short and freshman Sam Carr at the ends. Carr is the son of former Evarts standout Adam Carr.

“Blake will be one of our two-way players. He’s an all-around solid football player,” Saylor said. “We didn’t know if Sam was ready, but we’re having a hard time blocking him. He’s met our expectations. He’s got his daddy in him, and we want him to keep playing that way.”

Candidates at the two tackle spots include Musick, Peyton Jackson, Sergent, Clay and Jordi Jackson.

Morris will handle punting duties. Brown will likely be the extra point and field goal kicker with senior Aliyah Burkhart also seeing action.