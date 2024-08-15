Middle school season tips off with county panorama at HCHS

Published 8:20 am Thursday, August 15, 2024

By Staff Reports

Black Mountain forward Vanessa Griffith worked against the Evarts defense in action from the county panorama Saturday at Harlan County High School. (Photo by Chris Jones)
The seventh- and eighth-grade season opened Saturday with a county panorama at Harlan County High School marked by decisive victories.
Natalie Moore scored 17 points and Madison Woods added 12 as James A. Cawood defeated Cumberland 32-15.
Julianna Johnson led the Lady Skins with seven points.
Kelsie Middleton led Black Mountain to a 24-11 win over Evarts with a 13-point performance.
Rylie Griffith led the Lady Cats with eight points.
Raegan Landa poured in 20 points and Brooke Haywood added 13 in Wallins’ 42-19 victory over Evarts.
Khloe Carr paced Evarts with seven points.
Taylynn Napier powered Rosspoint to a 44-16 win over Cawood with a 23-point game.
Addy Cochran led Cawood with 13 points.
———
James A. Cawood (32) — Natalie Moore 17, Adleigh Creech 3, Madison Woods 12.
Cumberland (15) — Julianna Johnson 7, Addison Surber 2, Anistyn Lewis 3, Lilly Scott 2, Torrie Sundy 1.
———
Black Mountain (24) — Kelsie Middleton 13, Vanessa Griffith 5, Bailey Burkhart 4, Gracie Youngs 2.
Evarts (11) — Khloe Carr 2, Carly Smith 1, Rylie Griffith 8.
———
Wallins (42) — Raegan Landa 20, Mahala Hall 9, Brooke Haywood 13.
Evarts (19) — Khloe Carr 7, Bella Wright 4, Macy Sizemore 2, Rylie Griffith 4, Bailey Haynes 2.
———
Rosspoint (44) — Taylynn Napier 23, Kenadee Sturgill 9, Crissalyn Jones 4, Shasta Brackett 3,  Aiselyn Sexton 3, Jenkins 2.
Cawood (16) — Addy Cochran 13, Campbell Thompson 3

