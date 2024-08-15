Middle school season tips off with county panorama at HCHS
Published 8:20 am Thursday, August 15, 2024
Brought to you by Harlan County Sports.
The seventh- and eighth-grade season opened Saturday with a county panorama at Harlan County High School marked by decisive victories.
Natalie Moore scored 17 points and Madison Woods added 12 as James A. Cawood defeated Cumberland 32-15.
Julianna Johnson led the Lady Skins with seven points.
Kelsie Middleton led Black Mountain to a 24-11 win over Evarts with a 13-point performance.
Rylie Griffith led the Lady Cats with eight points.
Raegan Landa poured in 20 points and Brooke Haywood added 13 in Wallins’ 42-19 victory over Evarts.
Khloe Carr paced Evarts with seven points.
Taylynn Napier powered Rosspoint to a 44-16 win over Cawood with a 23-point game.
Addy Cochran led Cawood with 13 points.
———
James A. Cawood (32) — Natalie Moore 17, Adleigh Creech 3, Madison Woods 12.
Cumberland (15) — Julianna Johnson 7, Addison Surber 2, Anistyn Lewis 3, Lilly Scott 2, Torrie Sundy 1.
———
Black Mountain (24) — Kelsie Middleton 13, Vanessa Griffith 5, Bailey Burkhart 4, Gracie Youngs 2.
Evarts (11) — Khloe Carr 2, Carly Smith 1, Rylie Griffith 8.
———
Wallins (42) — Raegan Landa 20, Mahala Hall 9, Brooke Haywood 13.
Evarts (19) — Khloe Carr 7, Bella Wright 4, Macy Sizemore 2, Rylie Griffith 4, Bailey Haynes 2.
———
Rosspoint (44) — Taylynn Napier 23, Kenadee Sturgill 9, Crissalyn Jones 4, Shasta Brackett 3, Aiselyn Sexton 3, Jenkins 2.
Cawood (16) — Addy Cochran 13, Campbell Thompson 3