Middle school season tips off with county panorama at HCHS Published 8:20 am Thursday, August 15, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The seventh- and eighth-grade season opened Saturday with a county panorama at Harlan County High School marked by decisive victories.

Natalie Moore scored 17 points and Madison Woods added 12 as James A. Cawood defeated Cumberland 32-15.

Julianna Johnson led the Lady Skins with seven points.

Kelsie Middleton led Black Mountain to a 24-11 win over Evarts with a 13-point performance.

Rylie Griffith led the Lady Cats with eight points.

Raegan Landa poured in 20 points and Brooke Haywood added 13 in Wallins’ 42-19 victory over Evarts.

Khloe Carr paced Evarts with seven points.

Taylynn Napier powered Rosspoint to a 44-16 win over Cawood with a 23-point game.

Addy Cochran led Cawood with 13 points.

———

James A. Cawood (32) — Natalie Moore 17, Adleigh Creech 3, Madison Woods 12.

Cumberland (15) — Julianna Johnson 7, Addison Surber 2, Anistyn Lewis 3, Lilly Scott 2, Torrie Sundy 1.

———

Black Mountain (24) — Kelsie Middleton 13, Vanessa Griffith 5, Bailey Burkhart 4, Gracie Youngs 2.

Evarts (11) — Khloe Carr 2, Carly Smith 1, Rylie Griffith 8.

———

Wallins (42) — Raegan Landa 20, Mahala Hall 9, Brooke Haywood 13.

Evarts (19) — Khloe Carr 7, Bella Wright 4, Macy Sizemore 2, Rylie Griffith 4, Bailey Haynes 2.

———

Rosspoint (44) — Taylynn Napier 23, Kenadee Sturgill 9, Crissalyn Jones 4, Shasta Brackett 3, Aiselyn Sexton 3, Jenkins 2.

Cawood (16) — Addy Cochran 13, Campbell Thompson 3