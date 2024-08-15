Harlan Council places medical cannabis sales on ballot Published 9:17 am Thursday, August 15, 2024

The Harlan City Council resolved to leave the question of should the sale of medical cannabis be allowed in the city up to the voters, agreeing to put the matter on the ballot for the upcoming election.

Harlan Mayor Joe Meadors brought the topic up to the council during the panel’s regular meeting for August.

“I’ve talked to Frankfort, and the ball is in our court,” Meadors said. “You all need to make a decision tonight to either pass an ordinance going forward or pass a resolution to place it on the ballot. If it’s a resolution, I have to run it to the clerk’s office first thing in the morning so they can get it on the ballot.”

Meadors mentioned he has been surprised at some of the comments he has heard from the public concerning the sale of medical cannabis.

“If you’d have asked me what I thought they were going to say, I’d have said they would have been 100 percent against it,” Meadors said. “But I’ve had a few people I’ve been surprised by that have said it’s something that is needed by a few people, and I think they should have the opportunity. I’ve been surprised by that. Does that mean it will pass on the ballot? I have no idea.”

Council member Jeanne Lee asked if allowing medical cannabis sales is placed on the ballot and passes, will the city still have the option of regulating the sales via an ordinance.

Harlan City Attorney Karen Davenport explained the council could pass an ordinance to regulate medical cannabis sale should the matter pass at the ballot box.

Council member Ann Hensley agreed with placing medical cannabis sales on the ballot.

“My personal recommendation is we make a resolution to put it on the ballot and let the people decide what they want,” Hensley said.

Meadors had no issue with leaving it up to the public to decide.

“I don’t think you can go wrong doing that,” Meadors said.

A motion for a resolution authorizing a referendum to determine whether medical cannabis operations may occur in the city of Harlan was made, seconded, and passed by the council with no opposition.