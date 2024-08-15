Grade school basketball season opens with county panorama Published 8:15 am Thursday, August 15, 2024

Brought to you by Harlan County Sports.

The county fifth- and sixth-grade season opened Friday at Harlan County High School with four scrimmages in the middle school girls basketball panorama.

Torri Sundy scored 10 points in the opening scrimmage as Cumberland coasted past Black Mountain 20-6.

Adleigh Creech poured in 16 points as James A. Cawood downed Wallins 28-4.

Anna Kayte Clark tossed in eight points as Evarts blanked Black Mountain 30-0.

Cawood won a 12-9 defensive struggle against Rosspoint in the final scrimmage as Addy Cochran scored six to lead the Lady Comets.

The seventh- and eighth-panorama is set for Saturday morning. Cumberland will play James A. Cawood at 10 a.m. Evarts takes on Wallins at 11 a.m. Rosspoint meets Cawood at noon. Evarts plays Black Mountain at 1 p.m.

———

Cawood (12) — Campbell Thompson 4, Bella Ford 2, Addy Cochran 6.

Rosspoint (9) — Aniston Burton 2, Crissalyn Jones 2, Natalie Creech 2, Lily Carver 3.

———

Evarts (30) — Anna Kayte Clark 8, Sadie Daniels 4, Bailey Haynes 4, Sadie Clark 4, Macy Middleton 4, Bryleigh Bush 2, Maddi McCreary 2, Addi Haynes 2.

Black Mountain (0)

———

James A. Cawood (28) — Adleigh Creech 16, Maddi Barrett 4, Embrey Engle 4, Aaralyn Middleton 4.

Wallins (4) — Jessalyn Galloway 2, Elizabeth Branson 2.

———

Cumberland (20) — Torri Sundy 10, Teaghan Osborne 4, Sabrina Cornett 2, Kayle White 2, Harper Blair 2.

Black Mountain (6) — Gracie Cornett 2, Olivia Whitaker 4.