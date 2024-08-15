Drive Sober campaign active through Labor Day Published 8:00 am Thursday, August 15, 2024

As Labor Day quickly approaches, safety officials are reminding Kentuckians to celebrate the end of summer safely by planning for a sober, designated driver if festivities include alcohol.

“Ensuring the safety of Kentuckians is our highest priority,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Driving under the influence endangers not only yourself but everyone on the road. Let’s unite to prevent avoidable crashes by pledging to celebrate responsibly.”

While law enforcement officers patrol for impaired drivers year-round, impaired driving crashes typically increase over holidays, so the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s (KYTC) Office of Highway Safety (KOHS) is joining the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and law enforcement across the nation in reminding drivers to “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.”

This campaign has started and runs through Labor Day.

“Driving impaired is never acceptable,” said Transportation Secretary Jim Gray. “Drivers need to realize that drugs and alcohol not only impair your driving abilities but also cloud your judgment about whether you should drive. Even if you feel fine, impairment slows your judgment, coordination and reaction times.”

According to the KOHS, last year in Kentucky there were 4,324 total crashes involving an impaired driver, resulting in 2,085 injuries and 181 deaths. Of the 1,704 total motorcycle crashes last year, 793 involved only the motorcyclist (single-vehicle crash). Of those single-vehicle crashes, 41 involved alcohol, resulting in 32 injuries and 7 deaths.

Last year’s Labor Day holiday weekend saw 77 crashes involving an impaired driver, resulting in 29 injuries and six deaths.

The KOHS has these recommendations:

–Before the festivities begin, plan a way to get home at the end of the night safely.

–If you’re impaired, use a ride-booking company, taxi, call a sober friend or family member or use public transportation to get home safely.

–If you see an impaired driver, safely pull over and contact law enforcement. You may dial the KSP toll-free line directly at 1-800-222-5555 or call 911. Provide a vehicle description, license number, location and, if possible, direction of travel.

–If you know people who are about to drive or ride while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to get to their destination safely.

–Wear a seat belt! It is not only the law, it’s the best defense against an impaired driver. Buckling up helps prevent injury and death if involved in a crash.