Braves vs. Giants: Betting Preview for August 15 Published 5:24 am Thursday, August 15, 2024

Logan Webb will toe the rubber for the San Francisco Giants (61-62) on Thursday, August 15 versus the Atlanta Braves (64-56), who will counter with Max Fried. The first pitch will be thrown at 3:45 PM ET at Oracle Park.

Oddsmakers have tabbed the Giants (-130) as moneyline favorites versus the Braves (+110). The total for this game is 7.5. The odds to exceed the over are -115, while the odds are -105 to go under.

Braves vs. Giants Game Info

Date: Thursday, August 15, 2024

Thursday, August 15, 2024 Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Giants -130

Giants -130 Moneyline Underdog: Braves +110

Braves +110 Over/Under: 7.5 runs (Over: -115, Under: -105)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves will hand the ball to Fried (7-6) for his 21st start of the season.

The left-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed seven hits in five innings pitched against the Colorado Rockies on Sunday.

He has started 20 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 10 of them.

Fried has 16 starts of five or more innings this season in 20 chances. He averages 5.8 innings per outing.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 20 chances this season.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves have hit 159 homers this season, which ranks fourth in the majors.

Atlanta is 12th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .415 this season.

The Braves rank 17th in MLB with a .241 team batting average.

Atlanta ranks 16th in the majors with 521 total runs scored this season.

The Braves have the 21st-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.306).

The Braves rank 25th in strikeouts per game (9.2) among MLB offenses.

Atlanta pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.73 ERA this year, second-best in baseball.

Atlanta has a 9.5 K/9 rate this season as a staff, which is best in baseball.

The Braves have a combined WHIP of 1.237 as a pitching staff, which ranks 11th in MLB.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.