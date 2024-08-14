Meeks among 6 to be inducted into UK Hall of Fame Published 8:00 am Wednesday, August 14, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Former University of Kentucky standout Jodie Meeks is among six individuals who will be inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame Class of 2024 next month.

Meeks, along with Jasmine Camacho-Quinn (track and field), John Cropp (administration), Henrik Larsen (rifle), Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (track and field) and Corey Peters (football) will be officially enshrined Sept. 20-21 during Hall of Fame weekend.

Meeks set a school record with 54 point in a win over Tennessee in Jan. 13, 2009 and also set a school mark with 10 3-pointers against the Volunteers. He finished his career with 1.246 points and played for 10 seasons in the NBA.

Email newsletter signup

Camacho-Quinn ia a two-time Olympic gold medalist and won a gold medal in the 2020 Tokyo Games, while Cropp spent 22 seasons in the school’s athletics department. He was the founding administrator for UK Softball and the team’s softball field is named in his honor. He’s also a member of the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame.

Larsen led Kentucky to the NCAA title in 2018 in rifle and win the Air Rifle individual title during the same season, He won the Smallbore Men’s Gold at the 2022 ISSF World Championships.

McLaughlin-Levrone is a four-time Olympic gold medalist, winning a gold medal twice in Tokyo and Paris. Peters, a defensive tackle, helped lead the Wildcats to four straight bowl appearances and played 13 years in the NFL. He currently is a scout for the Jacksonville Jaguars.