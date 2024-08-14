How to Watch the Braves vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 14 Published 10:07 am Wednesday, August 14, 2024

The San Francisco Giants and Matt Chapman will take the field against the Atlanta Braves and Austin Riley on Wednesday at 9:45 PM ET, at Oracle Park.

Braves vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Wednesday, August 14, 2024

Wednesday, August 14, 2024 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves have hit 155 homers this season, which ranks fourth in the big leagues.

Fueled by 370 extra-base hits, Atlanta ranks 12th in MLB with a .413 slugging percentage this season.

The Braves’ .241 batting average ranks 17th in the league this season.

Atlanta has scored the 20th-most runs in the majors this season with 508 (4.3 per game).

The Braves have an OBP of .304 this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Braves rank 25th with an average of 9.2 strikeouts per game.

Atlanta has pitched to a 3.74 ERA this season, which ranks fourth in baseball.

Atlanta averages 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-most in the majors.

The Braves rank 11th in MLB with a combined 1.238 WHIP this season.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves will send Grant Holmes (0-0) to the mound for his fourth start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up five earned runs and allowed six hits in five innings against the Colorado Rockies.

Holmes has made two starts of five or more innings in three chances this season, and averages 2.9 frames when he pitches.

He has seven appearances with no earned runs allowed in 13 chances this season.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/9/2024 Rockies L 6-5 Away Grant Holmes Tanner Gordon 8/10/2024 Rockies W 11-8 Away Max Fried Dakota Hudson 8/11/2024 Rockies L 9-8 Away Spencer Schwellenbach Kyle Freeland 8/12/2024 Giants W 1-0 Away Chris Sale Blake Snell 8/13/2024 Giants W 4-3 Away Charlie Morton Kyle Harrison 8/14/2024 Giants – Away Grant Holmes Robbie Ray 8/15/2024 Giants – Away Max Fried Logan Webb 8/16/2024 Angels – Away Spencer Schwellenbach José Soriano 8/17/2024 Angels – Away Chris Sale Griffin Canning 8/18/2024 Angels – Away Charlie Morton Davis Daniel 8/20/2024 Phillies – Home Grant Holmes Tyler Phillips

