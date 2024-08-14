Henderson man sentenced to 30 years on child sex offenses Published 8:02 am Wednesday, August 14, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A Henderson man has been sentenced at U.S. District Court in Owensboro to 30 years in federal prison for numerous child-related sex offenses, it was announced by the U.S Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Kentucky.

“I commend the work of the prosecutors assigned to this case as well the outstanding investigative effort conducted by Kentucky Attorney General Coleman’s Department of Criminal Investigations and the Secret Service,” said U.S. Attorney Michael Bennett. “The collaboration between our federal, state, and local law enforcement personnel in this case is indicative of the ongoing work of our Western District law enforcement personnel and absolutely crucial as we identify and prosecute individuals who exploit our most vulnerable citizens.”

According to court documents, Collin Marshall Newton, 25, was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison, followed by a 30-year period of supervised release, for one count of sex trafficking of children, two counts of online enticement of a minor, three counts of sexual exploitation of children, one count of attempted online enticement of a minor, and one count of distribution of child pornography. Newton was also ordered to pay $3,042.14 in restitution.

Email newsletter signup

There is no parole in the federal system.

“The zealous collaboration among local, state and federal partners put this predator behind bars, where he belongs,” said Attorney General Russell Coleman.“I’m grateful to everyone who played a role in protecting Kentucky’s children from horrific exploitation.”

This case was investigated by the United States Secret Service and the Kentucky Office of the Attorney General’s Department of Criminal Investigations, with assistance from the Kentucky State Police and the St. Matthews Police Department.

It was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, go to www.usdoj.gov/psc. For more information about internet safety education, visit www.usdoj.gov/psc and click on the tab “resources.”