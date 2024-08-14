Braves vs. Giants: Betting Preview for August 14 Published 9:25 am Wednesday, August 14, 2024

The San Francisco Giants (61-61) will lean on Matt Chapman when they host Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves (63-56) at Oracle Park on Wednesday, August 14. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:45 PM ET.

Bookmakers have listed the Giants (-110) as moneyline favorites versus the Braves (-110). The over/under for this contest is 8. The odds to exceed the over are -105, while the odds are -125 to go under.

Braves vs. Giants Game Info

Date: Wednesday, August 14, 2024

Wednesday, August 14, 2024 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Giants -110

Giants -110 Moneyline Underdog: Braves -110

Braves -110 Over/Under: 8 runs (Over: -105, Under: -125)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Grant Holmes (0-0) will take the mound for the Braves, his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed six hits in five innings pitched against the Colorado Rockies on Saturday.

Holmes has made two starts of five or more innings in three chances this season, and averages 2.9 frames when he pitches.

He has seven appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 13 chances this season.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves’ 155 home runs rank fourth in Major League Baseball.

Atlanta is 12th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .413 this season.

The Braves rank 17th in MLB with a .241 team batting average.

Atlanta has scored the 20th-most runs in the majors this season with 508 (4.3 per game).

The Braves have an on-base percentage of .304 this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

The Braves rank 25th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.2 whiffs per contest.

Atlanta has pitched to a 3.74 ERA this season, which ranks fourth in baseball.

Atlanta averages 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, most in the majors.

Braves pitchers have a 1.238 WHIP this season, 11th in the majors.

