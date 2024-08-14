AML project underway in Catrons Creek Published 10:38 am Wednesday, August 14, 2024

Most residents in Harlan County are familiar with the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet’s Division of Abandoned Mine Land projects designed to abate issues created by the large amount of coal mining which has occurred in the area and region for more than 100 years.

One such project is currently underway in the Catrons Creek area, bringing heavy equipment and work crews into the residential neighborhood in an effort to address a past landslide and the possibility of future landslides which could put homes and residents at risk.

John A. Mura, Director of Communications for the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet, provided some information on the Catrons Creek project.

“Team Kentucky advocates for each other, and that includes our coal communities in Eastern Kentucky,” Mura said.

Recent funding will allow AML projects such as the Catrons Creek project to continue.

“In June, Gov. Beshear announced more than $74 million in federal funds to coal communities to continue cleaning up hazards left by historic mining,” Mura said.

According to the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet’s website at https://eec.ky.gov, the Abandoned Mine Land Reclamation Program is funded by the federal AML Reclamation fund to address problems created by coal mining which occurred prior to a specific date.

“To qualify for Abandoned Mine Land (AML) funding, mine history research must indicate that the area was mined prior to May 18, 1982,” Mura said.

The project in the Catrons Creek area will utilize some of those funds.

“This $1.6 million project in Harlan will abate the dangers associated with a large 3.5-acre landslide that developed on the slope above (one) residence, and which could potentially affect other residences,” Mura explained. “This project consists of removal of the slide area down to rock, installation of ditches and drainage controls, and construction of a reinforced concrete wall as a slope stabilization feature.”

As with any construction project, there are occasionally areas of concern to be addressed with residents who live near an AML project.

“AML staff works closely with residents affected by the impacts of historic mining,” Mura said. Citizens can contact the AML London Regional Office at (606) 330-2085. The KY AML website is also an excellent source of information: https://eec.ky.gov/Natural-Resources/Mining/Abandoned-Mine-Lands/Pages/default.aspx.