AG sends advisory to public schools about using public resources on political activities Published 8:01 am Wednesday, August 14, 2024

Attorney General Russell Coleman released an advisory to all public school districts in the commonwealth reminding them that public resources must not be used to campaign for or against the proposed constitutional amendments on the ballot this November.

Coleman referenced Kentucky law, a previous Attorney General Opinion and even a recent guidance document issued by the Kentucky School Boards Association to make clear that public resources are not to be spent on political activities.

“The Office of the Attorney General is continuing to monitor reports from across the Commonwealth regarding this topic and is committed to ensuring that public officials observe the constitutional and statutory limitations prohibiting the use of public resources in connection with the pending ballot questions. The Office is prepared to take any necessary action within its authority to ensure these constitutional and statutory limitations are upheld,” Coleman wrote.