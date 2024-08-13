Northpoint correctional officer arrested for drug trafficking Published 8:00 am Tuesday, August 13, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Kentucky State Police (KSP) at the Richmond Post arrested a correctional officer at the Northpoint Training Center on drug trafficking and promoting contraband charges following an investigation.

On Friday, August 9, the KSP received a call from the Northpoint Training Center requesting investigative assistance regarding a Correctional Officer who was suspected of bringing an illegal liquid substance, believed to be methamphetamine, into the facility.

The State Police say their preliminary investigation revealed that Correctional Officer Chad Chiaro, 27, of Danville, entered the facility with approximately 23.9 ounces of a liquid substance contained within a clear water bottle, suspected to be methamphetamine, in exchange for money. Chiaro had been employed as a Correctional Officer at the facility for just over one year.

Email newsletter signup

As a result of the investigation, Chad Chiaro was arrested and lodged in the Boyle County Detention Center on charges of Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (more than 2 grams of methamphetamine, a Class C felony punishable by 5-10 years in prison, if convicted), and Promoting Contraband, 1st degree (a Class D felony with a possible 1-5 year prison term. .

The investigation remains ongoing by Trooper Mariano Cordova, who was assisted on scene by other Kentucky State Police personnel.