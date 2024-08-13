How to Watch the Braves vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 13 Published 10:05 am Tuesday, August 13, 2024

Charlie Morton will be starting for the Atlanta Braves when they take on Matt Chapman and the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.

Braves vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Tuesday, August 13, 2024

Tuesday, August 13, 2024 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves’ 153 home runs rank fourth in Major League Baseball.

Atlanta ranks 12th in the majors with a .413 team slugging percentage.

The Braves’ .241 batting average ranks 17th in the league this season.

Atlanta has scored 504 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Braves have an OBP of .305 this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Braves rank 25th with an average of 9.2 strikeouts per game.

Atlanta has the fourth-best ERA (3.76) in the majors this season.

Atlanta strikes out an MLB-high 9.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff.

The Braves rank 12th in MLB with a combined 1.241 WHIP this season.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves will send Morton (6-7) to the mound for his 22nd start this season.

The right-hander’s last start was on Thursday, when he tossed 2 2/3 innings while giving up eight earned runs on nine hits in a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.

He has started 21 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in nine of them.

In 21 starts this season, Morton has lasted five or more innings 18 times, with an average of 5.4 innings per appearance.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 21 chances this season.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/8/2024 Brewers L 16-7 Home Charlie Morton Frankie Montás 8/9/2024 Rockies L 6-5 Away Grant Holmes Tanner Gordon 8/10/2024 Rockies W 11-8 Away Max Fried Dakota Hudson 8/11/2024 Rockies L 9-8 Away Spencer Schwellenbach Kyle Freeland 8/12/2024 Giants W 1-0 Away Chris Sale Blake Snell 8/13/2024 Giants – Away Charlie Morton Kyle Harrison 8/14/2024 Giants – Away Grant Holmes Robbie Ray 8/15/2024 Giants – Away Max Fried Logan Webb 8/16/2024 Angels – Away Spencer Schwellenbach José Soriano 8/17/2024 Angels – Away Chris Sale Griffin Canning 8/18/2024 Angels – Away Charlie Morton Davis Daniel

