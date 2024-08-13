Braves vs. Giants: Betting Preview for August 13 Published 9:24 am Tuesday, August 13, 2024

On Tuesday, August 13 at 9:45 PM ET, the San Francisco Giants (61-60) host the Atlanta Braves (62-56) at Oracle Park. Kyle Harrison will get the ball for the Giants, while Charlie Morton will take the mound for the Braves.

At -110, the Giants are listed as the moneyline favorites in this game against the Braves (-110). This game carries an over/under of 8 runs (over -115; under -105).

Braves vs. Giants Game Info

Date: Tuesday, August 13, 2024

Tuesday, August 13, 2024 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Giants -110

Giants -110 Moneyline Underdog: Braves -110

Braves -110 Over/Under: 8 runs (Over: -115, Under: -105)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Morton (6-7) will take the mound for the Braves, his 22nd start of the season.

The right-hander gave up eight earned runs in 2 2/3 innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.

In 21 starts this season, he’s earned a quality start in nine of them.

Morton has started 21 games this season, and he’s lasted five or more innings 18 times. He averages 5.4 innings per appearance.

In 21 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves have hit 153 homers this season, which ranks fourth in the big leagues.

Atlanta is 12th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .413 this season.

The Braves’ .241 batting average ranks 17th in the league this season.

Atlanta has scored 504 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Braves have the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.305).

The Braves rank 25th in strikeouts per game (9.2) among MLB offenses.

Atlanta has the fourth-best ERA (3.76) in the majors this season.

Atlanta has a 9.5 K/9 rate this season as a staff, which is best in baseball.

Braves pitchers have a 1.241 WHIP this season, 12th in the majors.

